Senior Bowl 2021 Roster: Highlighting Top NFL Prospects in College Showcase

John Raoux/Associated Press

There are some changes in place for the 2021 Senior Bowl, which will be the 71st edition of the college football All-Star showcase. And this year's game will be even more important than past ones.

That's because the NFL Scouting Combine, the East-West Shrine Game and the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl have all been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. So, the Senior Bowl will be the only opportunity for top draft prospects to take the field in a competitive setting and try to impress NFL scouts and teams.

This will also be the first Senior Bowl to be held at Hancock Whitney Stadium, which is located at the University of South Alabama and just opened in 2020. And instead of featuring North and South teams, this year's Senior Bowl will feature American and National teams.

The American team will be coached by the Carolina Panthers' staff, while the National Team will be coached by the Miami Dolphins' staff.

Some talented players who were expected to play in the Senior Bowl have pulled out due to injury. That includes Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who would have become the 10th Heisman Trophy winner to participate in the game. But Smith will be out due to the finger injury he suffered in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Here's a look at the full rosters for both teams in this year's Senior Bowl, followed by a breakdown of some of the top players to watch in the contest.