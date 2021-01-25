Early Free-Agent Contracts the Bears Must Consider

0 of 3

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Despite an up-and-down campaign that ended with an 8-8 record, the Chicago Bears managed to make the playoffs in 2020. This led to the retention of head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace—both of whom will likely get one more shot in 2021.

If the Bears are going to improve next season, they're going to have to make some roster upgrades in the offseason. Naturally, navigating free agency will be the first stage of that quest. Chicago will need to free up a bit of cap space to be a major player on the open market—the team is projected to be more than $10 million over the salary cap—but the Bears should already be considering a few choice free agents.

Here, we'll examine three players that Chicago should already be considering in free agency—set to kick off on March 17. Both internal and external options will be considered here, along with factors like cap space, team needs, player production and team fit.