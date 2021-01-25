NBA Power Rankings: Sorry Lakers, the League Has a New Alpha

0 of 30

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

There is a new leader at the top of the NBA power rankings. The Los Angeles Lakers took their foot off the gas for a moment, and it cost them. A couple of teams are in the midst of a freefall and are struggling to find wins. Others are beginning to shake off slow starts and are getting back to playing at the level everyone has come to expect.

It was a fun week around the league: Two games went to double overtime, and there was an unlikely game-winner in another. Some heavyweights collided and provided thrilling finishes.

The criteria has remained largely the same: Who beat who and how? A team’s body of work for the season, as well as how it played last week, was taken into account. Some teams kept their spots or did not drop much because squads below them did not do enough to justify a climb.