NBA Power Rankings: Brooklyn Nets Trade Way into NBA's Elite

0 of 30

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

There’s never a dull moment in the NBA, as the long-awaited James Harden trade showed. The Brooklyn Nets got Harden, the Houston Rockets got Victor Oladipo and several draft picks and swaps, the Indiana Pacers got Caris LeVert, and the Cleveland Cavaliers got Jarrett Allen and Taurean Prince.

A few players made their season debuts last week. Kristaps Porzingis came back to the Dallas Mavericks, and Kemba Walker’s 2020-2021 season started on Sunday. A couple of guys returned to action, such as rookie Obi Toppin for the New York Knicks and Lauri Markanen for the Chicago Bulls. Also Ja Morant returned much earlier than expected for the Memphis Grizzlies.

It was a weird week for several teams dealing with COVID-19 protocols. Many games were postponed, leading to some teams playing just one game, while others were able to stick with their whole schedule. That did have an impact on the rankings.

For teams that played just one or two games last week, the rankings took into account how they were trending in previous weeks. Teams that played with several key rotation players in the health and safety protocols weren’t docked as much for losses.

Besides the COVID effect, the criteria remain the same. Were a team’s wins against opponents at full strength? Did it win with style points or just squeak by? Did it end the week on a high note? All of these go into where a team is ranked.