Broncos' Renaldo Hill Reportedly to Be Hired by Chargers as New DC

Uncredited/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Chargers reportedly have found their next defensive coordinator.

According to Albert Breer of The MMQB, the Chargers are hiring Renaldo Hill, who was the defensive backs coach for the AFC West rival Denver Broncos, as their new DC. Breer noted Chargers head coach Brandon Staley worked with Hill when Staley was the outside linebackers coach in Denver in 2019.

Hill has plenty of coaching experience, which started in 2012 and '13 for the University of Wyoming. He also coached at the University of Pittsburgh in the collegiate ranks before becoming the assistant defensive backs coach for the Miami Dolphins in 2018.

He also played in the NFL for 10 seasons from 2001 to '10 for the Arizona Cardinals, Oakland Raiders, Dolphins and Broncos, tallying 19 career interceptions as a solid defensive back who played some corner and some safety.

The Michigan State product had five interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown, in 2003 for the Cardinals and more than 80 tackles in 2005 and 2006 for the Raiders and Dolphins.

Considering Staley was the defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams last season and has a background as defensive coach, he will likely be involved in the defense as well.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Still, this move gives Hill the opportunity to work with a group that has a number of talented pieces, including Joey Bosa and Derwin James.

The Chargers were just 7-9 in the 2020 season, but the future is bright with Justin Herbert under center. If Hill can help the defense make strides after finishing 23rd in the league in points allowed this past year, Los Angeles could challenge for the playoffs in the AFC West in 2021.