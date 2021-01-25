Fantasy Basketball 2021: Hidden Gems to Pick Up for NBA Week 6

3 of 3

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The Nets needed to decimate their depth in order to add James Harden alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, but that's a sacrifice you make 25 times out of 10.

As one of the few reliable veterans left in this supporting cast, Jeff Green could be a recipient of major minutes going forward. If that's the case—he has averaged 32.8 over his last six contests—he should absolutely feast on open looks, boosting your scoring and shooting rates in the process.

It's impossible to say how defenses should game-plan against the Harden-Durant-Irving trio, but you know what you don't do in that situation? You don't bother paying any mind to Green. He's had at least four feet of space from his closest defender on 70.7 percent of his shots this season and more than six feet of space on 39 percent of his attempts.

That surely helps explain why he's posting an absurd 62.8 field-goal percentage (and 64.0 percent perimeter connection rate) across those last six outings, in which he's put up a useful 12.5 points per game. He may not touch many categories outside of scoring and shooting, but the more time he logs as a small-ball 5 should give him more chances to leave an imprint on the rebounding category as well.