Kristaps Porzingis Out for Mavericks vs. Grizzlies with Back Injury

Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle told reporters big man Kristaps Porzingis will miss Monday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies because of lower back tightness.

The 25-year-old also suffered a knee injury during last season's playoffs inside the Walt Disney World Resort bubble, which forced him to miss some time at the start of the 2020-21 campaign.

When healthy, Porzingis forms a dynamic one-two punch with Luka Doncic that gives the Mavericks the chance to compete with any team in the league on a nightly basis. He can work in pick-and-pops because of his outside shooting ability, finish at the rim and control the boards as a double-double threat.

The 7'3" Latvian is averaging 20.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game this season.

While Dallas doesn't have anyone else in its frontcourt who can replicate what Porzingis does, look for the combination of Dwight Powell, Maxi Kleber, Willie Cauley-Stein and James Johnson to see more time if he is sidelined for much longer.