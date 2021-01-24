    Former Celtic, Raptor Jared Sullinger 'Definitely Trying to Get Back to the NBA'

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IJanuary 24, 2021

    Boston Celtics center Jared Sullinger yells after being fouled by Atlanta Hawks forward Kent Bazemore during the third quarter in Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Friday, April 22, 2016, in Boston. The Celtics won 111-103. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
    Elise Amendola/Associated Press

    Jared Sullinger hasn't played in the NBA since 2017, but the two-time first-team All-American and 2012 first-round pick isn't ruling out a return.

    "I'm definitely trying to get back to the NBA," he told Ben Stinar of Forbes. "I feel like I've still got a lot of basketball left. I can help a team. I feel like me being not the biggest guy but still strong enough to guard a 5 and be able to stretch the floor. I'm in better shape."

    Sullinger played two seasons at Ohio State before he joined the Celtics. His rookie season was cut short by back surgery. He averaged 13.3 points through each of his next two seasons, and the team let him move on in free agency after four seasons. He appeared in 11 games for the Toronto Raptors before heading to the CBA in China. 

    For now, he's home in Columbus, Ohio, caring for his twins and training, but the 28-year-old told Stinar that he's waiting to "seize the moment" if any team gives him an opportunity. 

