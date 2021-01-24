Eagles Rumors: Josh McCown Received 'Serious Consideration' for HC Interview

Michael Perez/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly gave "very serious consideration" to Josh McCown as a head coach candidate before eventually hiring Nick Sirianni, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.

McCown, who spent the 2019 season as a backup quarterback with the Eagles, reportedly "wowed the staff and front office with his leadership, football acumen and people skills."

The team eventually decided not to interview him due to his lack of coaching experience.

McCown reportedly interviewed for the Houston Texans head coaching vacancy after spending 2020 on the team's roster, per Sarah Barshop of ESPN.

