    Eagles Rumors: Josh McCown Received 'Serious Consideration' for HC Interview

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 24, 2021

    FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2020, file photo, Philadelphia Eagles' Josh McCown speaks during a news conference after an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Philadelphia. In 2002 the Houston Texans were an expansion team preparing for their first season and McCown had just wrapped up his college career at nearby Sam Houston State. Nineteen seasons and nine teams later the quarterback finally got his wish when he signed with the Texans this month to be their third quarterback behind Deshaun Watson and AJ McCarron. (AP Photo/Michael Perez, File)
    Michael Perez/Associated Press

    The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly gave "very serious consideration" to Josh McCown as a head coach candidate before eventually hiring Nick Sirianni, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.

    McCown, who spent the 2019 season as a backup quarterback with the Eagles, reportedly "wowed the staff and front office with his leadership, football acumen and people skills."

    The team eventually decided not to interview him due to his lack of coaching experience.

    McCown reportedly interviewed for the Houston Texans head coaching vacancy after spending 2020 on the team's roster, per Sarah Barshop of ESPN.

       

       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Final Super Bowl Predictions, Odds Before the Championship Games

      Final Super Bowl Predictions, Odds Before the Championship Games
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Final Super Bowl Predictions, Odds Before the Championship Games

      Joe Tansey
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Duce Staley Leaving Eagles

      Eagles assistant head coach and RB coach has asked out of his deal with Philly (NBCS Philly)

      Report: Duce Staley Leaving Eagles
      Philadelphia Eagles logo
      Philadelphia Eagles

      Report: Duce Staley Leaving Eagles

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: HOU Eyeing Bieniemy, Frazier

      Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy and Bills DC Leslie Frazier expected to get 2nd interviews for Texans’ HC opening (Schefter)

      Report: HOU Eyeing Bieniemy, Frazier
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: HOU Eyeing Bieniemy, Frazier

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Eagles Hire Kevin Patullo as Passing Game Coordinator

      Eagles Hire Kevin Patullo as Passing Game Coordinator
      Philadelphia Eagles logo
      Philadelphia Eagles

      Eagles Hire Kevin Patullo as Passing Game Coordinator

      Glenn Erby
      via Eagles Wire