Miami Heat to Use Dogs to Sniff Fans for COVID-19 at AmericanAirlines Arena

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

A limited number of fans will be allowed to attend Miami Heat games at AmericanAirlines Arena if they can pass a screening test from dogs trained to detect COVID-19.

According to the Associated Press, the dogs have already been in use to sniff out the virus among friends and family of players and team personnel who have been allowed as spectators this season.

The general public will be allowed to attend beginning Thursday against the Los Angeles Clippers, and season-ticket holders can guarantee their tickets starting Monday.

