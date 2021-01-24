Tom Brady Earned $1.25M in Playoff Incentives; $1M More with Super Bowl Win

Brett Duke/Associated Press

Tom Brady has been motivated all season to prove he could lead a Super Bowl winner outside of New England.

There are also some pretty sweet financial incentives to the deal.

ESPN's Adam Schefter noted Brady will earn a $500,000 bonus with a win over the Green Bay Packers in Sunday's NFC Championship Game and an additional half-million if the Buccaneers win Super Bowl LV. Brady has already earned $1.25 million for Tampa's playoff success.

The Buccaneers signed Brady to a two-year, $50 million contract in March, ending a two-decade run with the Patriots. He could have earned up to $59 million if he reached all of his performance incentives. By finishing in the top five in passing yards and passing touchdowns, Brady brought home $1.13 million in incentives.

Sunday will be Brady's ninth conference championship game in the last 10 seasons. He's won five of the previous eight, helping him add three Super Bowls to his resume.

"Consummate leader," Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians told NBC Sports' Peter King. "Has been all year. Got the air of confidence that permeates through our team every day. I allow him to be himself. Like, New England didn't allow him to coach. I allow him to coach. I just sit back sometimes and watch."

Brady has been far from flawless during the Bucs' postseason run. He's completing just 54.8 percent of his passes but has avoided throwing interceptions in wins over Washington and New Orleans.

The Packers held Jared Goff to just 174 passing yards last week and picked off 17 passes during the regular season, tied for third-most in the NFL.