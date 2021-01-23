Warriors' Stephen Curry Passes Reggie Miller on NBA's All-Time 3-Point List

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is No. 2 when it comes to hitting threes.

Against the Utah Jazz on Saturday, Curry sank his 2,561st three-pointer to move into second in NBA history, surpassing Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller. Only Ray Allen remains ahead of Curry, with 2,973 made threes.

As soon as Curry's shot went down—a catch-and-shoot from the corner off a screen—the guard held up the No. 3 three with one hand and No. 1 with the other, paying his respects to Miller by flashing the star's jersey number.

It took Curry 715 games over 12 seasons to eclipse Miller while shooting 43.3 percent behind the arc. Curry made at least 200 three-pointers in seven of those seasons, eclipsing the 300-made threes mark on three occasions, including a record-breaking 402 in 2015-16.

Miller played nearly twice as many games (1,389), shot 39.5 percent and needed 18 years to make 2,560 threes as one of the most prolific deep-threats of his era. Allen, on the other hand, needed 1,300 games to set the record of 2,973 while shooting 40 percent behind the arc.

As long as Curry stays healthy, it's more likely than not he'll finish as the NBA's all-time three-point leader.

Allen retired at age 38, while Miller called it career at age 39. Curry is still 32 years old, and his shot remains as pure as ever.