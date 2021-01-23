    Warriors' Stephen Curry Passes Reggie Miller on NBA's All-Time 3-Point List

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIJanuary 24, 2021

    Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry celebrates after scoring a 3-pointer against the Utah Jazz during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

    Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is No. 2 when it comes to hitting threes. 

    Against the Utah Jazz on Saturday, Curry sank his 2,561st three-pointer to move into second in NBA history, surpassing Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller. Only Ray Allen remains ahead of Curry, with 2,973 made threes.

    As soon as Curry's shot went down—a catch-and-shoot from the corner off a screen—the guard held up the No. 3 three with one hand and No. 1 with the other, paying his respects to Miller by flashing the star's jersey number. 

    It took Curry 715 games over 12 seasons to eclipse Miller while shooting 43.3 percent behind the arc. Curry made at least 200 three-pointers in seven of those seasons, eclipsing the 300-made threes mark on three occasions, including a record-breaking 402 in 2015-16. 

    Miller played nearly twice as many games (1,389), shot 39.5 percent and needed 18 years to make 2,560 threes as one of the most prolific deep-threats of his era. Allen, on the other hand, needed 1,300 games to set the record of 2,973 while shooting 40 percent behind the arc. 

    As long as Curry stays healthy, it's more likely than not he'll finish as the NBA's all-time three-point leader. 

    Allen retired at age 38, while Miller called it career at age 39. Curry is still 32 years old, and his shot remains as pure as ever.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Warriors vs. Jazz Betting Preview 🏀

      (FanDuel)

      Warriors vs. Jazz Betting Preview 🏀
      Golden State Warriors logo
      Golden State Warriors

      Warriors vs. Jazz Betting Preview 🏀

      The Duel
      via The Duel

      Report: USA Basketball Sends Invites to 60 Players for Olympics

      Report: USA Basketball Sends Invites to 60 Players for Olympics
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: USA Basketball Sends Invites to 60 Players for Olympics

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Kyrie Calls Out Doubters After Back-to-Back Losses

      KD's response: 'Speak on it king!!'

      Kyrie Calls Out Doubters After Back-to-Back Losses
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Kyrie Calls Out Doubters After Back-to-Back Losses

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Should Bulls Trade LaVine or Markkanen?

      Chicago is nearing a crossroads with its two biggest stars ➡️

      Should Bulls Trade LaVine or Markkanen?
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Should Bulls Trade LaVine or Markkanen?

      Eric Pincus
      via Bleacher Report