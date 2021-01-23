NFL Rumors: Chargers' Pep Hamilton to Interview for Steelers, Titans OC Jobs

Peter Joneleit/Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers quarterbacks coach Pep Hamilton will interview for the open Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans' offensive coordinator positions, per Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Chargers rookie quarterback Justin Herbert notably excelled under Hamilton's tutelage, completing 66.6 percent of his passes for a rookie-record 31 touchdowns, 10 interceptions and 4,336 yards, another first-year-player record. Herbert, who added five rushing touchdowns, threw for 300 or more yards on eight occasions.

Football Outsiders ranked him eighth among qualified quarterbacks in DYAR (defense-adjusted yards above replacement). The Chargers' passing game notably ranked seventh in DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average) as well.

Hamilton is in the market for a new gig after the Chargers made a change at head coach, bringing in Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley and parting ways with Anthony Lynn.

The Steelers are looking for an OC after parting ways with Randy Fichtner, whose contract was not renewed after the conclusion of the 2020 season. The Titans need a new offensive leader as well after Arthur Smith left to become the Atlanta Falcons' head coach.

The well-traveled Hamilton has made numerous college and NFL stops since he graduated from Howard University in 1996, including three years as the Indianapolis Colts' offensive coordinator from 2013 to 2015.

Most recently, Hamilton led the DC Defenders of the XFL before arriving in Los Angeles. DC went 3-2 in five games before the league shut down because of problems related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hamilton has also worked as a quarterbacks coach for the New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns. He also worked as Stanford's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2011 and 2012.

Hamilton notably worked with former Stanford and Colts quarterback Andrew Luck in 2011 and again from 2013 to 2015.