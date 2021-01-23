Eagles Rumors: WFT's Chris Harris Interviewing for DC Job Under Nick Sirianni

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles are interviewing Washington Football Team defensive backs coach Chris Harris for their open defensive coordinator position, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Harris played in the NFL from 2005 to 2012 with the Chicago Bears, Carolina Panthers, Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars.

The safety out of Louisiana-Monroe notably played 11 games (starting seven) for the 2006 Bears, who won the NFC title. He also started all 16 contests for the 2008 Panthers, who went 12-4 and reached the NFC Divisional Round.

Harris' eight forced fumbles led the NFL in 2007. He finished his career with 16 interceptions, 14 forced fumbles and 439 tackles.

The 38-year-old immediately entered the coaching ranks upon retirement, joining Chicago as a defensive quality control coach in 2013 and 2014. He was the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers' assistant defensive backs coach from 2016 to 2019 before joining WFT head coach Ron Rivera's staff in his current role.

Landing in Philadelphia would reunite Harris with new Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, who was the Chargers' wide receivers coach in 2016 and 2017.

Sirianni, who was the Indianapolis Colts' offensive coordinator from 2018 to 2020, was hired to replace Doug Pederson last Thursday, per ESPN's Sal Paolantonio. The Eagles have not officially announced the move as of yet.

The next Eagles' DC would replace Jim Schwartz, who decided to step away from coaching following the season.