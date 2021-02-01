Kobe Bryant's 1963 Chevy Impala Sells for $221.4K at Auction

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

A 1963 Chevy Impala once owned by Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant sold for $221,400 through Goldin Auctions on Monday.



The initial bidding started at $100,000, and nine bids brought the car to its final price tag.

Vanessa Bryant gifted the car to her husband as a Christmas present in 2006. She took the vehicle to West Coast Customs, best known for being featured in the first four seasons of MTV's Pimp My Ride, to be restored.

"Beginning with a solid foundation of a rust-free 1963 Impala, WCC disassembled the car and blasted the body to bare metal for what would be a multi-coat paint finish in a deluxe mix of purple and royal blue that was custom blended by the renowned House of Kolor," a description from Goldin Auctions noted.

The lowrider was also reworked with new white leather upholstery, 13-inch 100-spoke Dayton wire wheels, a trunk-mounted stereo system, a rebuilt engine, a power tilt-function steering wheel, customized suspension and more.

Goldin Auctions added: "The body received all new glass, moldings and weather stripping, while the brightwork was fastidiously re-chromed. This incredible 1963 Impala drop-top has only 24,729 miles on it and presents with magnificent quality."

Bryant kept the car for seven years but let it go in 2013, per TMZ Sports. It went up for auction at Barrett-Jackson Auction Company in 2014.

The seller's identity is unknown, per TMZ Sports, but the vehicle is currently located in Indiana.