    George Springer's Reported Blue Jays Contract: Annual Salary, No-Trade and More

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 23, 2021

    File-This Oct 16, 2020, file photo shows Houston Astros George Springer reacts after scoring on a single by Jose Altuve against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fifth inning in Game 6 of a baseball American League Championship Series in San Diego. Springer, New York Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu and Philadelphia catcher J.T. Realmuto were among just six free agents who received $18.9 million qualifying offers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, from their former teams. Three right-handed pitchers also received the offers, Cincinnati’s Trevor Bauer, the New York Mets’ Marcus Stroman, and San Francisco's Kevin Gausman. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
    Gregory Bull/Associated Press

    The Toronto Blue Jays and three-time All-Star George Springer finalized a six-year, $150 million contract Saturday. 

    Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reported some key points of the deal that include an eight-team no trade clause, a $10 million signing bonus, performance incentives and annual salaries ranging from $22 million in 2021 to $28 million in 2022 before settling in at $22.5 million over each of the final four years:

    The Blue Jays had been linked to virtually every marquee free agent this offseason prior to signing Springer. 

    Now is the time for the organization to make bold moves. The team made the playoffs last season with a 32-28 record thanks to a roster built largely around young players who have yet to hit arbitration. 

    Toronto jumpstarted its rebuild last offseason by signing Hyun Jin Ryu to lead the rotation. That deal worked out well, as the southpaw posted a 2.69 ERA with 72 strikeouts over 67 innings in 12 starts. 

    Springer brings his prolific bat to an offense that already features Cavan Biggio, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Teoscar Hernandez and Rowdy Tellez. The Blue Jays finished third in the American League with 302 runs scored in 2020. 

    In seven seasons with the Houston Astros, Springer hit .270/.361/.491 with 174 home runs and 458 RBI. The 31-year-old hit a career-high 39 homers in just 122 games during the 2019 season. 

