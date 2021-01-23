Sheamus Thinks Conor McGregor Will Jump to WWE; Offers a Match to UFC Star

John Locher/Associated Press

WWE Superstar Sheamus has little doubt the UFC's Conor McGregor will make the leap to WWE at some point in the future.

In an interview with Stephanie Chase of Digital Spy publish, Sheamus was asked about how his fellow Irishman would fit in the world of professional wrestling:

"He's teased [coming to WWE] a couple of times. He's still staying active, he's a lad who's won belts, he's done a lot, so I think he's that type of person who's always trying to try his hand at something different.

"I think WWE would suit him down to the ground. You know, we've had a lot of people come in and out, [Floyd] Mayweather came in, a lot of celebrities have come in, a lot of sports people. So I don't think anyone would raise eyebrows if he came in to WWE. I don't think it's if, I think it's a matter of when to be honest."

McGregor has long been viewed as a natural fit, not only due to his fighting ability but also because of his ability to talk trash and draw eyes to the product.

That trash talk extended to the pro wrestling world in 2016 when he had some harsh words for wrestlers, per Mike Bohn of Rolling Stone:

"I have thought about [WWE]. For the most part, I think these guys are p---ies, to be honest. They're messed up p---ies if you ask me. Fair play to Brock [Lesnar]; he got in and fought, but at the end of the day, he was juiced up to the f--king eyeballs. How can I respect that? The other guy [CM Punk] hasn't fought yet, so I don't know about him yet."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Punk went on to fight twice in UFC and lost each fight decisively, so if McGregor's comments represented his true thoughts, he still may not have much respect for pro wrestlers. He may have merely been rattling the cage of WWE Superstars to make things feel even more real should he go to WWE at some point, though.

If that does happen, Sheamus said he is open to being McGregor's first opponent: "If he wants to come in there with me, that's grand. He might get the fight of his life there, he might get a couple of slaps he's not used to. But that's what it's all about, getting in there and seeing a different type of environment."

For now, McGregor is focused on the UFC, as he came out of his short-lived retirement and is set to face Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 on Saturday.

McGregor owns a career professional record of 22-4 and could be in line to regain the UFC Lightweight Championship in the near future if he beats Poirier.

The 32-year-old can't fight forever, though, and since WWE already signed the UFC's biggest star before in Ronda Rousey, perhaps WWE Chairman Vince McMahon can pull it off again with McGregor at some point.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).