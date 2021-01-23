    NBA Rumors: Former Laker, Warrior Jordan Bell to Sign 10-Day Wizards Contract

    Minnesota Timberwolves' Jordan Bell plays against the Milwaukee Bucks in an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov 4, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
    Jim Mone/Associated Press

    The Washington Wizards are reportedly set to sign power forward Jordan Bell to a 10-day contract using the NBA's hardship provision.

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news Saturday.

    Bell was a second-round pick of the Chicago Bulls in the 2017 draft—then traded to the Golden State Warriors—but the former University of Oregon standout has struggled to establish himself.

    The 26-year-old Los Angeles native has averaged just 3.8 points and 3.1 rebounds in 154 appearances across stints with the Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies.

    He signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers in June, and they traded him to his hometown Los Angeles Lakers in November, but his tenure with the Lake Show lasted just one day before he was waived.

    Bell was listed on the roster of the G League's Erie BayHawks on loan from the Capital City Go-Go as a flex player for the 2021 campaign before signing the 10-day deal with Washington.

    The Wizards have seen their last six games postponed because of the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Star guard Bradley Beal, the league's scoring leader (34.9 PPG), previously said the team was trying to navigate a tough situation.

    "We already have guys out with injury," Beal told reporters Wednesday. "Now we have a huge chunk of our team, like over 50 percent, with the virus now ... we hear from the league tonight, hear from them tomorrow and see what they want to do."

    For now, the Wizards remain scheduled to play Sunday night against the San Antonio Spurs for their first game since a Jan. 11 win over the Phoenix Suns.

    Bell will provide short-term depth in the frontcourt until Washington can get some players back from the injury and COVID lists.

