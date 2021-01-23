Push or Bury: What Should WWE Do with Stagnant Superstars?

Richard Drew/Associated Press

There are many Superstars on the Raw and SmackDown brands who have shined bright since the COVID-19 pandemic, but several stagnant performers continue to sit on the sidelines.

It's time to decide whether these wrestlers deserve a push or if they should be buried.

From underrated performers like Andrade and Nikki Cross who deserve to be heavily featured on weekly television, to overrated wrestlers like Dominik Mysterio and Lars Sullivan who should be honing their craft in WWE's developmental brand, the company has decisions to make.

Here are the stagnant Superstars who either need a major push or should be sent to NXT.

Push: Andrade

Video Play Button Videos you might like

There are many NXT Superstars who flourished with the developmental brand but were squandered once they were called up to the main roster. Few of these cases are as egregious as the lack of effort in building Andrade.

The former NXT champion has been used sparingly since the tag team with Angel Garza broke up last fall, but his mistreatment started long before the lackluster tag team storylines plagued his time on Raw.

With experience at the top of the card in CMLL, New Japan and NXT, as well as in-ring skills matched only by his good looks and charisma, there is no way Andrade should be sitting on the sidelines while less talented performers are wasting time on both brands.

Hopefully, Andrade's relationship with Charlotte Flair will force officials to acknowledge his excellence.

Bury: Dominik Mysterio

In August, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported Rey Mysterio decided to stick around in WWE despite a significant offer from AEW, thanks in part to how the company planned on using his son, Dominik Mysterio.

After his involvement in several storylines on the main roster, Dominik should be sent down to NXT for more seasoning in the ring and on the mic. If the younger Mysterio wants to be his own man, he needs to step out of his father's shadow and develop himself away from the cameras.

There is no questioning the raw potential of a soon-to-be 24-year-old performer who grew up around the business, but there is no doubt that he needs to get better before making a real impact on his own.

Push: Nikki Cross

While Alexa Bliss' affiliation with The Fiend has been great for the former Raw women's champion, Nikki Cross was cast aside in the decision. Instead of letting one of the most talented women on the roster perform, Cross has been missing in action.

After her final match against Bliss in November—which featured a lackluster build considering the history between the two women—Cross has been a mainstay on Main Event, going 2-2 over the last two months.

Cross not being on television is unacceptable.

In addition to being one of the most charismatic female performers on the main roster, Cross is also one of the best in-ring workers and can get a good match out of even the most novice opponent.

As seen during her feud with Bayley, Cross could be a valuable asset for the red and blue brands if actually utilized properly.

Bury: Lars Sullivan

The WWE Universe has not seen Lars Sullivan since an interview with Michael Cole on SmackDown in November. The Freak hasn't stepped into a WWE ring since October, meaning he has been away from television for over two full months.

It's time for WWE to move on from Sullivan.

The company kept faith with the intimidating Superstar after fining him $100,000 in May 2019 for offensive comments he made on a message board several years ago. Despite not losing in a televised match since 2018, the risk is not worth the reward.

For more wrestling talk, listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot topics or catch the latest episode in the player above (some language NSFW).