Doc Rivers Calls Marcus Smart 'Great Actor' After PG's Joel Embiid Comments

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers called Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart a "great actor" amid comments the C's veteran and 76ers center Joel Embiid had about each other's flopping.

"I think Marcus is an expert at that, so he would definitely know if Joel is doing it...great actors know great actors," Rivers said, per Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.

The 76ers beat the C's 117-109 on Wednesday. After the game, Smart expressed his opinion on the difficulties of guarding Embiid, who finished the night with 42 points, 17 of which came from the free-throw line.

"It's tough. It is tough. Especially when we've got our hands up a lot of the times and he flails and gets the call," Smart said in part.

When asked about those comments, Embiid replied in part: "Marcus Smart just told me that I flail a lot? Come on. I'm sure he knows himself and he knows his game, too. He does a lot of that."

Celtics vs. 76ers could be a juicy matchup this year, especially with both teams capable of meeting in the Eastern Conference Finals and fighting for an NBA Finals berth. Philadelphia entered Friday first in the East at 10-5, and Boston sits a game back in second at 8-5.

Philadelphia will once again host Boston on Friday evening.