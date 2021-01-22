    Report: Duce Staley Drawing Interest from Bears for Role on Matt Nagy's Staff

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIJanuary 22, 2021

    Philadelphia Eagles' Duce Staley watches warm ups before a preseason NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
    Michael Perez/Associated Press

    The Chicago Bears have not yet spoken to Philadelphia Eagles assistant head coach Duce Staley about joining Matt Nagy's staff, but there does appear to be interest coming from the Windy City, according to Adam Jahns of The Athletic. 

    It's unclear what position Staley could have in Chicago, though he has experience coaching running backs and special teams with the Eagles. The Bears' passing game coordinator, Dave Ragone, was named offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday. 

    Running backs coach Charles London is joining Ragone in Atlanta, while defensive line coach Jay Rodgers is joining the Los Angeles Chargers.

    While Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace will both keep their jobs next season, the coaching staff is already undergoing major changes. That could provide an opening for Staley, 45, to continue building his resume on the sidelines. 

    After a ten-year career as a tailback with the Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers, Staley returned to Philly to begin his coaching career in 2011. 

    That led him to interview with the Eagles for their head coaching position after Doug Pederson was let go this offseason, but he was passed over for Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Nick Sirianni. According to NBC Sports Philadelphia's Reuben Frank, it's unclear if Sirianni will look to retain Staley as he builds out his staff. 

    With Chicago interested in the former running back, it may provide an easy out for both Staley and the Eagles to finally go their separate ways. 

    How he would fit with a Bears offense that's struggled mightily over the last few years remains to be seen. Nagy and Pace don't have the luxury of maintaining the status quo, however, as a number of departures have left the team with no choice but to scrap whatever it had planned heading into 2021. 

     

