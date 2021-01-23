    Nikola Jokic Drops 31 Points as Nuggets Outlast Devin Booker, Suns in OT

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJanuary 23, 2021

    Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic shoots over Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
    Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

    The Denver Nuggets earned a 130-126 overtime road win over the Phoenix Suns on Friday at Phoenix Suns Arena.

    Jokic was two assists shy of a triple-double with 31 points, 10 rebounds and eight dimes.

    Denver shot 51.5 percent from the field, with six players scoring 12 or more points.

    Denver also welcomed back Michael Porter Jr., who had been out since Dec. 31 due to the NBA's health and safety protocols. Porter had seven points and six rebounds in 20 minutes.

    Devin Booker paced the Suns with 31 points but sat near the end of overtime after appearing to suffer a leg injury while going up for an offensive rebound with Nuggets wing Will Barton. Both players hit the floor, and Booker limped off the court on his own power and stayed on the sidelines for the final 1:54.

    DeAndre Ayton and Mikal Bridges each added double-doubles for the Suns.

    The 8-7 Nuggets have won three of their last four games. The 8-6 Suns have lost three of their last four.

               

    Notable Performances

    Suns SG Devin Booker: 31 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists

    Suns C DeAndre Ayton: 27 points, 13 rebounds

    Suns SF Mikal Bridges: 24 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists

    Suns PG Chris Paul11 points, 15 assists

    Nuggets C Nikola Jokic: 31 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists, 3 steals

    Nuggets PG Jamal Murray: 18 points, 9 assists, 7 rebounds, 3 steals

    Nuggets PG Monte Morris: 17 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists

    Nuggets SG Gary Harris: 19 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds

         

    What's Next?

    Phoenix will host Denver to conclude a two-game set on Saturday at 9 p.m. ET.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

