    Lakers' Anthony Davis on Current Slump: 'I Think I Suck Right Now'

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 22, 2021
    Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis dribbles the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
    Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

    While the Los Angeles Lakers have the NBA's best record, one of their top players is unhappy with his recent performance.

    Anthony Davis offered a frank self-assessment while speaking to reporters after Thursday's 113-106 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

    "Right now, to be hard on myself, man, I think I suck right now," he said. "I'm not making shots. I'm not making free throws. But I think tonight my aggressiveness, just being a [post-up threat] and getting to the paint, allowed guys to get open."

    Davis has been held under 20 points in each of the past five gameshis longest such streak since the 2018-19 season. The seven-time All-Star is shooting 38.0 percent and making 63.6 percent of his free-throw attempts in the last three games.

    Despite those rough shooting stats, Davis is contributing in other ways. He's averaging 9.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists during this five-game stretch.

    It's a testament to the roster the Lakers have built that they are 4-1 in those games. The reigning NBA champions are 12-4 overall and lead the league with an average margin of victory of 9.9 points.

