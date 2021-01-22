Lakers' Anthony Davis on Current Slump: 'I Think I Suck Right Now'

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

While the Los Angeles Lakers have the NBA's best record, one of their top players is unhappy with his recent performance.

Anthony Davis offered a frank self-assessment while speaking to reporters after Thursday's 113-106 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

"Right now, to be hard on myself, man, I think I suck right now," he said. "I'm not making shots. I'm not making free throws. But I think tonight my aggressiveness, just being a [post-up threat] and getting to the paint, allowed guys to get open."

Davis has been held under 20 points in each of the past five games—his longest such streak since the 2018-19 season. The seven-time All-Star is shooting 38.0 percent and making 63.6 percent of his free-throw attempts in the last three games.

Despite those rough shooting stats, Davis is contributing in other ways. He's averaging 9.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists during this five-game stretch.

It's a testament to the roster the Lakers have built that they are 4-1 in those games. The reigning NBA champions are 12-4 overall and lead the league with an average margin of victory of 9.9 points.