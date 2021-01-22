    Patriots Rumors: Matt Patricia to Return to NE Coaching Staff After Lions Firing

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIJanuary 22, 2021
    Alerted 3h ago in the B/R App

    Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches during pregame of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
    Paul Sancya/Associated Press

    Former Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia is rejoining Bill Belichick's staff with the New England Patriots, according to Jim McBride of the Boston Globe.

    Patricia's exact role in New England is unclear. He worked for the organization from 2004 to 2017, the last six seasons as the defensive coordinator, before leaving for the Lions.

    Patricia compiled a 13-29-1 record in Detroit before getting fired after 11 games in 2020. It was the New York native's first time as a head coach on any level.

    He becomes the latest Belichick disciple to return to New England after failing to replicate the Pats' success elsewhere. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is the most notable of Belichick's assistants to rejoin his mentor after a disastrous head coaching stint.

    Considering Patricia helped New England win three Super Bowl titles, it makes sense he'd return to his roots to rebuild his reputation in the league. Belichick has been filling the role of defensive coordinator.

    The 2020 season marked the first time since 2008 that New England did not qualify for the playoffs, and the team's defense ranked 15th in the league with 353.8 yards allowed per game. With Patricia back in the fold, the focus turns to correcting both of those issues as the club works to find a solution at quarterback.

    If the defense can hold up, it gives Belichick more leeway to solve his offensive crisis.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    However, it's no given that the good times will return to New England because Patricia is back. The franchise is trending down and needs retooling to turn things around.

     

    Related

      Falcons, United to Honor Aaron

      Atlanta's NFL, MLS franchises will retire No. 44 for the 2021 seasons in honor of Braves legend Hank Aaron

      Falcons, United to Honor Aaron
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Falcons, United to Honor Aaron

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Texans Interview Josh McCown

      Houston conducted interviews with the QB journeyman and former HC Jim Caldwell for its vacant HC opening (NFL Network)

      Texans Interview Josh McCown
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Texans Interview Josh McCown

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      DFS Advice for Conf. Championship Weekend

      DFS Advice for Conf. Championship Weekend
      NFL logo
      NFL

      DFS Advice for Conf. Championship Weekend

      Andrew Gould
      via Bleacher Report

      Philip Rivers, ESPN to Discuss NFL Analyst Role After QB's Retirement

      Philip Rivers, ESPN to Discuss NFL Analyst Role After QB's Retirement
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Philip Rivers, ESPN to Discuss NFL Analyst Role After QB's Retirement

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report