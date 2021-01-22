Patriots Rumors: Matt Patricia to Return to NE Coaching Staff After Lions Firing

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Former Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia is rejoining Bill Belichick's staff with the New England Patriots, according to Jim McBride of the Boston Globe.

Patricia's exact role in New England is unclear. He worked for the organization from 2004 to 2017, the last six seasons as the defensive coordinator, before leaving for the Lions.

Patricia compiled a 13-29-1 record in Detroit before getting fired after 11 games in 2020. It was the New York native's first time as a head coach on any level.

He becomes the latest Belichick disciple to return to New England after failing to replicate the Pats' success elsewhere. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is the most notable of Belichick's assistants to rejoin his mentor after a disastrous head coaching stint.

Considering Patricia helped New England win three Super Bowl titles, it makes sense he'd return to his roots to rebuild his reputation in the league. Belichick has been filling the role of defensive coordinator.

The 2020 season marked the first time since 2008 that New England did not qualify for the playoffs, and the team's defense ranked 15th in the league with 353.8 yards allowed per game. With Patricia back in the fold, the focus turns to correcting both of those issues as the club works to find a solution at quarterback.

If the defense can hold up, it gives Belichick more leeway to solve his offensive crisis.

However, it's no given that the good times will return to New England because Patricia is back. The franchise is trending down and needs retooling to turn things around.