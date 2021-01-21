Video: Warriors' Draymond Green Ejected After Appearing to Yell at James Wiseman

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Cross someone getting ejected from a game for yelling at his own teammate off your 2020-21 NBA bingo card.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was issued a technical foul for yelling at James Wiseman in the second quarter of Thursday's game against the New York Knicks. Since he already had one technical, it meant he was ejected.

ESPN's Nick Friedell noted "officials heard his booming voice," which caused the reaction.

Friedell also pointed out head coach Steve Kerr and other members of the Warriors staff attempted to explain to the officials that Green was yelling at Wiseman—something he has done a number of times as he attempts to help the rookie adjust to the NBA—but to no avail.

Instead of huddling together and changing the call after realizing what happened, the officials let the second technical stand and ended Green's night.