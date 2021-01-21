    Video: Warriors' Draymond Green Ejected After Appearing to Yell at James Wiseman

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 22, 2021

    Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after being called for a technical foul during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks in San Francisco, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. Green was ejected from the game. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

    Cross someone getting ejected from a game for yelling at his own teammate off your 2020-21 NBA bingo card.

    Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was issued a technical foul for yelling at James Wiseman in the second quarter of Thursday's game against the New York Knicks. Since he already had one technical, it meant he was ejected.

    ESPN's Nick Friedell noted "officials heard his booming voice," which caused the reaction.

    Friedell also pointed out head coach Steve Kerr and other members of the Warriors staff attempted to explain to the officials that Green was yelling at Wiseman—something he has done a number of times as he attempts to help the rookie adjust to the NBA—but to no avail.

    Instead of huddling together and changing the call after realizing what happened, the officials let the second technical stand and ended Green's night.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Cavs Trading KPJ to Rockets

      Cavs are finalizing a deal to send Kevin Porter Jr. to the Rockets for a protected second round pick (Shams)

      Cavs Trading KPJ to Rockets
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Cavs Trading KPJ to Rockets

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      LeBron's' 34 Pts Pace Lakers in 113-106 Win Over Bucks

      LeBron's' 34 Pts Pace Lakers in 113-106 Win Over Bucks
      NBA logo
      NBA

      LeBron's' 34 Pts Pace Lakers in 113-106 Win Over Bucks

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Shaq Joins Georgia Sheriff's Office as Community Relations Director

      Shaq Joins Georgia Sheriff's Office as Community Relations Director
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Shaq Joins Georgia Sheriff's Office as Community Relations Director

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      New B/R x Warriors Exclusive Drop 👀

      We've got new Steph 'From The Logo' merch right here 🛒

      New B/R x Warriors Exclusive Drop 👀
      Golden State Warriors logo
      Golden State Warriors

      New B/R x Warriors Exclusive Drop 👀

      B/R SHOP
      via B/R SHOP