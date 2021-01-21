Anthony Davis: Giannis Winning MVP, DPOY Wasn't Motivation for Lakers vs. Bucks

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers looked plenty motivated during Thursday's 113-106 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, but Anthony Davis said it wasn't because of a lack of individual awards.

"He deserved them," Davis said when asked if Giannis Antetokounmpo winning MVP and Defensive Player of the Year last season provided any extra motivation for himself and LeBron James, per Mark Medina of USA Today. "For us, we just try to go out there and win basketball games."

James was a candidate for the MVP last season and has looked like one this season as well with 34 points, eight assists and six rebounds. He was aggressive in the early going and attacked the basket, which forced defenders to sag off him some.

He then responded with six three-pointers, one of which served as the exclamation point in the closing minutes.

While Davis said the MVP snub didn't give any extra motivation, Eric Woodyard of ESPN pointed out the King has reached the 30-point mark in six of his last seven games against Giannis. That's surely something to keep in mind if the Lakers do play the Bucks in the NBA Finals, as James seems to take his game to the next level whenever he is matched up against his fellow superstar.

Davis was also solid with 18 points, nine rebounds, six assists and two blocks, but it was Kentavious Caldwell-Pope who provided the most important secondary scoring with 23 points on 7-of-10 shooting from deep.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

He was waiting to take advantage of the openings whenever the Bucks collapsed on LeBron and AD and helped tilt the game in Los Angeles' favor.

The Lakers also stymied Antetokounmpo and forced nine turnovers from the Milwaukee star.

Giannis may be the MVP, but he was not the best player on the court Thursday.