Zach LaVine Trade Rumors: Bulls Not Looking to Move Star Ahead of Deadline

The Chicago Bulls are likely to hold onto guard Zach LaVine for the time being, according to NBC Sports Chicago's K.C. Johnson.

While Johnson noted "nobody on the roster is untouchable," he cited sources around the league saying the Bulls are not looking to move the All-Star candidate ahead of the March 25 trade deadline.

Through 14 contests this year, LaVine is averaging 27.4 points, 5.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game.

If LaVine is able to keep his production up, it'll be the most points per game he's averaged in any of his seven NBA seasons.

That's left the Bulls wondering if he's worth factoring into the team's long-term plans.

Per Johnson:

"The tricky part, of course, comes when that contract expires [after next year]. LaVine will be seeking a max contract. So it’s up to Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley to figure out either how to build a championship roster around a maxed-out LaVine or maximize him as a trade asset. It’s my guess that that decision doesn’t get made during this season. And in the meantime, you hope LaVine continues this ascension."

The star will earn $19.5 million both this year and next season.

As Chicago continues to rebuild under Karnisovas, Eversley and head coach Billy Donovan, it may be too soon to determine which pieces of the roster are worth holding onto. Given how LaVine is playing relative to his contract, that may have some teams reaching out with offers.

It's exactly the position the Bulls should hope to be in right now—the center of attention for teams looking to give up future assets to win now.