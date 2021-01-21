Alex Smith: 'Ridiculous' Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy Hasn't Been Hired as NFL HC Yet

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith is as puzzled as everyone else when it comes to Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy continuing to be overlooked in head-coach searches.

Smith told Yahoo Sports' Terez Paylor it's "ridiculous" a team hasn't hired Bieniemy and recounted his experience with the 51-year-old in Kansas City:

Bieniemy was the Chiefs' running backs coach for Smith's last four seasons in Kansas City. Upon getting promoted in 2018, he has overseen the NFL's most dynamic offense.

Still, no team has allowed Bieniemy to take the next step up. It looks like this will be another offseason in which he's shut out.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Philadelphia Eagles are hiring Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirriani as their next head coach. That leaves the Houston Texans as the lone vacancy.

Schefter reported Jan. 6 the Texans weren't planning to interview Bieniemy before NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Houston would reserve course and speak with him after all. According to Albert Breer of The MMQB, Texans star Deshaun Watson had pushed for him to get a shot.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

For many, Bieniemy has become a symbol of the NFL's lack of diversity among the ranks of head coaches and top assistants. Time and again, it seems he's passed over for a coach with a worse resume.

It's also hard to square his continued wait with how quickly some of his predecessors moved on.

Doug Pederson was Kansas City's offensive coordinator for three years before the Eagles hired him as their coach. Matt Nagy shared the duties with Brad Childress in 2016 and ran the offense for one year (2017), which was enough for the Chicago Bears during the 2018 offseason.

Coaching a Super Bowl-winning offense—and being two wins away from collecting a second ring—apparently isn't enough for Bieniemy to impress an NFL front office and ownership group.