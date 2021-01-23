Bleacher Report's MLB 25 in '25: Predicting the Top 25 Superstars in 2025

0 of 26

John Raoux/Associated Press

We've arrived at the end of B/R's MLB 25 in '25 rankings!

Over the past few months, we've tried our hand at predicting who the 25 best players will be at each position in five years, during the 2025 season.

Loyal readers will remember we did something similar in 2015 with our "20 for '20" series.

While I feel I've grown a good deal as a talent evaluator in those five years, we won't know for sure until five years from now how many hits and how many misses I tallied.

To put a bow on the series, we're combining all the positional rankings into one ranking of the 25 best players in baseball in 2025.

Players were again ranked according to their upsides, paths to playing time, production and projectable tools. Ages refer to how old a player will be July 1, 2025.

Along with analysis on the 25 players selected, you'll find a list of the 25 who fell just outside the rankings.

Thanks for following along throughout the unveiling of each position. I look forward to hearing your final thoughts in the comments.

Let's get started.

Catch up on our MLB 25 in '25 series: Catchers, First Basemen, Second Basemen, Third Basemen, Shortstops, Outfielders, Pitchers.