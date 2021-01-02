B/R's MLB 25 for '25: Projecting Top 25 Shortstops in 2025

0 of 15

Welcome to B/R's MLB 25 in '25 rankings!

In the coming weeks, we'll take a crack at predicting who the 25 best players will be at each position in five years, during the 2025 season.

Loyal readers will remember we did something similar in 2015 with our "20 for '20" series.

That edition had a few hits (see: Lindor, Francisco) and a few swings and misses (see: Gordon, Nick), and there will be some whiffs this time around. That's just the nature of the beast.

However, I like to think I've grown a good deal as a talent evaluator in those five years, so hopefully this one is more hit than miss.

Players are ranked according to their upside, path to playing time, production and projectable tools. Ages refer to how old a player will be on July 1, 2025.

Along with analysis on the 25 shortstops selected, you'll find a list of notable veteran omissions based on age and expected regression. We also predicted the top 10 shortstop prospects for 2025, complete with a few high school and college players who are 2021 draft prospects.

This is going to be a lot of fun, and I look forward to discussing my picks in the app throughout the process.

