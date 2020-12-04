Bleacher Report's MLB 25 in '25: Predicting the Top 25 Catchers in 2025

Bleacher Report's MLB 25 in '25: Predicting the Top 25 Catchers in 2025December 4, 2020
Welcome to B/R's newest article series: the MLB 25 in '25 rankings!
In the coming weeks, we'll take a crack at predicting who the 25 best players will be at each position in five years, during the 2025 season.
Loyal readers will remember we did something similar in 2015 with our "20 for '20" series.
That edition had a few swings and misses (see: Swihart, Blake), and there will undoubtedly be some whiffs this time around. That's just the nature of the beast.
However, I like to think I've grown a good deal as a talent evaluator in those five years, so hopefully this one's more hit than miss.
Players are ranked based on their long-term upside, path to playing time, production and projectable tools. Ages refer to how old a player will be on July 1, 2025.
Along with analysis on the 25 catchers selected, you'll find a list of notable veteran omissions based on age and expected regression. We also predicted the top 10 catcher prospects for 2025, complete with a handful of high school and college players who are 2021 draft prospects.
This is going to be a lot of fun, and I look forward to discussing my picks in the app throughout the process.
Let's get started.
Notable Veteran Omissions
- Tucker Barnhart (34)
- Travis d'Arnaud (36)
- Mitch Garver (34)
- Yan Gomes (37)
- Yasmani Grandal (36)
- Austin Hedges (32)
- James McCann (35)
- Yadier Molina (42)
- Tom Murphy (34)
- Austin Nola (35)
- Roberto Perez (36)
- Salvador Perez (35)
- Buster Posey (38)
- Wilson Ramos (37)
- Gary Sanchez (32)
- Jacob Stallings (35)
- Christian Vazquez (34)
- Mike Zunino (34)
The following players were excluded because of age and expected regression. Their 2025 age is included in parentheses:
Top 10 Catcher Prospects in 2025
- 1. Francisco Alvarez, New York Mets
- 2. Ivan Herrera, St. Louis Cardinals
- 3. Diego Cartaya, Los Angeles Dodgers
- 4. Tyler Soderstrom, Oakland Athletics
- 5. Henry Davis, University of Louisville (2021 draft prospect)
- 6. Bo Naylor, Cleveland Indians
- 7. Adrian Del Castillo, University of Miami (2021 draft prospect)
- 8. Gabriel Moreno, Toronto Blue Jays
- 9. Ian Moller, Wahlert High School, Iowa (2021 draft prospect)
- 10. Drew Romo, Colorado Rockies
A big part of this process was projecting prospects into future MLB roles. As such, it's only fair that we filled that void by predicting who will be the 10 best catching prospects in 2025:
Nos. 25-21
25. Ronaldo Hernandez, Tampa Bay Rays (2025 Age: 27)
After posting an .832 OPS with 21 home runs in his full-season debut, Hernandez saw his prospect star fade a bit in 2019. He struggled offensively with the jump to High-A, logging an ugly .299 on-base percentage, but he can still become an everyday catcher. A strong throwing arm and plus power will be his carrying tools.
24. Patrick Bailey, San Francisco Giants (2025 Age: 26)
Despite already having their catcher of the future in Joey Bart, the Giants grabbed Bailey with the No. 13 pick in the 2020 draft. The NC State standout has a high floor thanks to his polished defensive skills, though it's unclear whether he'll hit enough to be a starter. Will he become a trade chip?
23. Jorge Alfaro, Miami Marlins (2025 Age: 32)
Part of the return package in the deal that sent J.T. Realmuto to Philadelphia from Miami, Alfaro hit .262 with 18 home runs and 57 RBI in his first season with the Marlins in 2019. The Miami system is devoid of catching talent, so he'll get every opportunity to build off those numbers and solidify his place as the franchise backstop.
22. Korey Lee, Houston Astros (2025 Age: 26)
It was a bit of a surprise when Lee jumped into the first round of the 2019 draft, though it's easy to dream on his athleticism behind the plate and significant raw-power potential. He hit .337/.416/.619 with 15 home runs during his junior season at the University of California and stands as the clear catcher of the future in Houston.
21. Dillon Dingler, Detroit Tigers (2026 Age: 26)
A rare athlete for a catcher, Dingler spent his freshman season at Ohio State playing center field. He hit .340/.404/.760 with five home runs in 13 games before the coronavirus halted the 2020 season, numbers that sent his draft stock soaring. He has a chance for five average or better tools, giving him a profile similar to Diamondbacks up-and-comer Daulton Varsho, with a bit more power potential and a better chance of sticking behind the plate.
Nos. 20-16
20. Austin Wells, New York Yankees (2025 Age: 25)
One of the most polished college bats in the 2020 draft class, Wells immediately moved to the top of a long list of intriguing catching talent in the Yankees system. Middling defensive tools may necessitate a shift to first base or left field, and he has the bat to fit at either spot, but he'll get every opportunity to stay in the crouch. Clearly, his offense is far more valuable behind the plate.
19. William Contreras, Atlanta Braves (2025 Age: 27)
After a breakout full-season debut in 2018, Contreras stepped backward with a lackluster .669 OPS, splitting the year between High-A and Double-A. He made his MLB debut in July and went 4-for-10 with a double in a four-game stint. He could be just as good as his brother, Willson, but has he fallen behind Shea Langeliers in the Atlanta system?
18. Francisco Mejia, San Diego Padres (2025 Age: 29)
Mejia is still trying to establish himself in the big leagues, and he'll never be more than an average defender behind the plate. However, the offensive tools that paved the way for a 50-game hitting streak in the minors are still there, and he showed flashes in 2019 with a 99 OPS+ and eight home runs in 244 plate appearances for San Diego. Another change of scenery could be forthcoming after the Padres traded for Austin Nola this past summer.
17. Carson Kelly, Arizona Diamondbacks (2025 Age: 30)
Despite a poor 2020 season, Kelly still profiles as the catcher of the present and future for the D-backs after he headed over from St. Louis in the December 2018 Paul Goldschmidt blockbuster. He posted a 111 OPS+ with 19 doubles and 18 home runs in just 365 plate appearances while splitting time with Alex Avila in 2019, and he could be a cornerstone of a roster retooling.
16. Willson Contreras, Chicago Cubs (2025 Age: 33)
A two-time All-Star in five MLB seasons, Contreras has posted a .265/.351/.463 line and 113 OPS+ to establish himself as an elite offensive catcher. He has also made strides defensively, improving as a pitch-framer while continuing to show off a strong throwing arm. The big questions are how he'll age and what his future holds with free agency looming after the 2022 season and prospect Miguel Amaya waiting in the wings on the North Side.
Nos. 15-11
15. Shea Langeliers, Atlanta Braves (2025 Age: 27)
Langeliers is a good enough defensive catcher to be an everyday backstop, even if his bat never catches up to his glove. He hit 31 home runs in three seasons at Baylor and showed a more well-rounded offensive game his junior year, but he batted just .255/.310/.343 with a 23 percent strikeout rate at Single-A after going No. 9 in the 2019 draft. Worst-case scenario, he's Mike Zunino.
14. Alejandro Kirk, Toronto Blue Jays (2025 Age: 26)
With a stocky 5'8", 265-pound frame and below-average defensive skills, Kirk will rely almost exclusively on his offense to generate value. Luckily, he has a 60-grade hit tool and one of the best batting eyes of any prospect. He has a .315/.418/.500 line with more walks (89) than strikeouts (60) in three minor league seasons, and he went 9-for-24 with three extra-base hits in his first taste of the majors.
13. Mario Feliciano, Milwaukee Brewers (2025 Age: 26)
After dealing with injury issues to begin his pro career, Feliciano won High-A Carolina League MVP honors in 2019 when he hit .273/.324/.477 with 25 doubles, 19 home runs and 81 RBI in his age-20 season. With average receiving skills and a strong arm, he checks all the boxes to be a future standout behind the plate, and he's already well ahead of the developmental curve. He just needs to prove himself against upper-level pitching to climb higher on this list.
12. J.T. Realmuto, Free Agent (2025 Age: 34)
Bill Dickey, Carlton Fisk, Elston Howard, Gabby Hartnett, Lance Parrish and Jorge Posada. That's a full list of all the catchers who have posted at least 4.0 WAR in their age-34 season or older. That doesn't mean Realmuto won't be a solid catcher at that point, but expecting him to still be elite would be ignoring more than a century of history. If he signs a five-year deal this winter, he would be entering the final season of that contract in 2025.
11. Cal Raleigh, Seattle Mariners (2025 Age: 28)
A third-round pick in 2018, Raleigh already looks like a steal after hitting .251/.323/.497 with 25 doubles, 29 home runs and 82 RBI in 121 games between High-A and Double-A in 2019. Once viewed as a bat-first player who might not stick behind the plate, he has made significant strides defensively and looks the part of a future everyday catcher. He could bring the stability to the position that the M's have been sorely lacking for years.
10. Ryan Jeffers, Minnesota Twins
2025 Age: 28
Injuries forced Ryan Jeffers into MLB action in 2020, and he earned the Minnesota Twins' starting catcher job in the playoffs.
He hit .273/.355/.436 for a 118 OPS+ with three home runs in 62 plate appearances after making his MLB debut Aug. 20, and he drew rave reviews for his handling of the pitching staff.
"One less-appreciated aspect of catching is the ability to communicate with the pitchers, to understand their thinking and their processes and to help generate ideas about how to deal with various situations and batters. Most pitchers want that input," Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey told Phil Miller of Baseball America.
"Ryan has a way of connecting with pitchers that earned their trust right away."
The Twins could move Mitch Garver into the vacant DH role, opening the door for Jeffers to be the team's primary catcher. He doesn't have a standout tool, but his solid skills across the board and clear path to a job are enough for him to sneak into the top 10.
9. Miguel Amaya, Chicago Cubs
2025 Age: 26
Chicago Cubs All-Star catcher Willson Contreras was involved in lots of trade speculation last offseason, and while stayed put, that talk could be an indication that the team will move on once he reaches free agency following the 2022 season.
Miguel Amaya is looming.
He was one of the youngest players at his minor league level in 2018 and 2019, a rare occurrence for a catching prospect, and that speaks to the organization's confidence in the 21-year-old's development.
He hit .235/.351/.402 with 24 doubles, 11 home runs and 57 RBI at High-A in 2019 while throwing out 35 percent of base stealers.
He may not be quite as athletic as Contreras, but he's a better all-around defender and offers similarly impactful offensive upside if he continues to develop as hoped.
8. Keibert Ruiz, Los Angeles Dodgers
2025 Age: 26
Keibert Ruiz has seemingly been part of the MLB top prospect landscape for years, but he is still only 22 and miles ahead of the normal developmental curve for a catcher.
He made his MLB debut on Aug. 16, homering off Los Angeles Angels starter Julio Teheran in his first plate appearance, but he remains buried on the Dodgers' depth chart.
The emergence of Will Smith as the team's starting catcher and the presence of teenage prospect Diego Cartaya could make Ruiz expendable, and he would be an attractive centerpiece in a blockbuster trade with any catcher-needy team.
He needs a clear path to playing time and to prove his middling 2019 numbers in the upper levels of the minors were just part of the developmental process before he can climb any higher on this list.
7. Luis Campusano, San Diego Padres
2025 Age: 26
If not for his October arrest and felony marijuana possession charges, Luis Campusano would have cracked the top five.
Still, he has a chance to be as good as anyone on this list.
After he became first catcher selected in the 2017 draft as a second-round pick, his pro career started slowly before he exploded at High-A in 2019.
He hit .325/.396/.509 with 31 doubles, 15 home runs and 81 RBI at High-A in 2019, and that was enough for the organization to give him a taste of the big leagues last season. He played in one game and went 2-for-4 with a home run and two strikeouts.
Defensively, he has the tools to be an above-average catcher but still needs further refinement, especially with his catch-and-throw skills. He only threw out 23 percent of baserunners in 2019, despite a 60-grade arm.
If he doesn't receive any significant legal or disciplinary repercussions, he could push Austin Nola for time behind the plate during the second half of the 2021 season.
6. Sam Huff, Texas Rangers
2025 Age: 27
In the 18 years since Ivan Rodriguez made his final Opening Day start for the Texas Rangers, the organization has used 10 starting catchers to begin the season.
That revolving door may finally stop spinning thanks to Sam Huff.
A seventh-round pick in the 2016 draft out of Arcadia High School in Arizona, he spent two seasons in rookie ball and followed it with a forgettable full-season debut before breaking out in 2019.
Splitting the year between Single-A and High-A, he hit .278/.335/.509 with 22 doubles, 28 home runs and 72 RBI, earning a spot in the Futures Game and rocketing up top-prospect lists.
He's huge for a catcher at 6'5", and there's not a long track record of backstops his height succeeding in the majors, but Joe Mauer made it work, so it's not out of the question. To his credit, he ticks all the boxes defensively, including a strong throwing arm that led to a terrific 41 percent caught-stealing rate in 2019.
He hit .355 with three doubles and three home runs in 10 games in his MLB debut, and he'll likely get every chance to win the starting job in 2021.
5. Tyler Stephenson, Cincinnati Reds
2025 Age: 28
Tyler Stephenson was the first catcher selected in the 2015 draft, going No. 11 overall to the Cincinnati Reds after a standout career at Kennesaw Mountain High School in Georgia.
At the time, he was viewed as an elite defensive prospect, but there were questions about his offense, specifically his hit tool and whether he would make enough consistent contact to tap into his plus raw power.
The Reds have been patient with his development, and he has started to look the part of a future All-Star behind the plate, hitting .285/.372/.410 with 26 extra-base hits in 89 games at Double-A in 2019.
He saw eight games of MLB action in 2020 and went 5-for-17 with two home runs.
Incumbent catcher and two-time Gold Glove winner Tucker Barnhart has one guaranteed year left on his contract, along with a club option for 2022, which could bridge the gap perfectly to Stephenson.
4. Sean Murphy, Oakland Athletics
2025 Age: 30
The Oakland Athletics have found their catcher of the future in Sean Murphy.
Selected in the third round of the 2016 draft on the strength of his rocket arm and advanced defensive skills, he quickly emerged as a top prospect thanks to better-than-expected offensive production.
He showed enough in a 20-game audition in 2019 to earn the starting catcher job, and he continued to impress with a 131 OPS+ and seven home runs in 140 plate appearances to finish fourth in 2020 AL Rookie of the Year voting.
After struggling to stay healthy in the minors, he still needs to prove he can handle the wear and tear of a 162-game schedule. That said, he can become a perennial All-Star and one of the best two-way players at the position if he can avoid the injured list.
3. Joey Bart, San Francisco Giants
2025 Age: 28
Joey Bart has spent roughly a season's worth of games in the minors, playing 130 contests and tallying 566 plate appearances since going No. 2 in the 2018 MLB draft.
During that time, he's hit .284/.343/.532 with 29 doubles, 29 home runs and 88 RBI while throwing out 31 percent of base stealers.
He can carry those numbers up to the MLB level.
His first taste of the majors was forgettable, as he hit .233/.288/.320 with zero home runs in 111 plate appearances, but he gained valuable experience after Buster Posey opted out of the 2020 season.
With a 50-grade hit tool, 60-grade power and terrific defensive skills across the board, he looks like a foundational piece of the ongoing rebuild in San Francisco and a true franchise catcher.
2. Will Smith, Los Angeles Dodgers
2025 Age: 30
After posting a sub-.700 OPS during each of his first two seasons at Louisville, Will Smith hit .382/.480/.567 with 15 extra-base hits and nine steals as a junior to shoot up draft boards and into the first-round picture.
The Los Angeles Dodgers selected him with the No. 32 pick in 2016, and less than three years later he supplanted Austin Barnes as the team's starting catcher.
He posted a 134 OPS+ with 15 home runs and 42 RBI in 54 games as a rookie in 2019, and he continued to impress last season while making significant strides with his walk rate (+5.4%) and strikeout rate (-10.4%).
He spent time at second base and third base in the minors, and he's athletic enough to move out of the crouch in the majors, so there's a chance he'll be playing elsewhere by the time the 2025 season arrives, especially if Ruiz sticks around.
For now, he gets included with the catchers, and after logging a 164 OPS+ in 137 plate appearances in 2020, he is one of the position's elite offensive performers.
1. Adley Rutschman, Baltimore Orioles
2025 Age: 27
The last time a catcher went No. 1 overall in the MLB draft before the Baltimore Orioles took Adley Rutschman in 2019 was when Mauer was the first pick in 2001, and that worked out pretty well.
So what's so special about the Oregon State product?
Simply put, he can do it all, and switch-hitting catchers with advanced hit tools, plus power and Gold Glove-caliber defensive skills don't grow on trees.
During his junior season on campus, Rutschman hit .411/.575/.751 with 17 home runs, 58 RBI and twice as many walks (76) as strikeouts (38).
He hit .254/.351/.423 with 13 extra-base hits in 37 games while reaching Single-A during his abbreviated pro debut, and he's only scratched the surface of his potential.
It takes a special catcher to become the face of his franchise and one of the sport's premier players. Guys like Mike Piazza, Buster Posey and Mauer come to mind, and Rutschman has that same type of game-changing potential.
All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs. Prospect tool ratings via MLB.com.