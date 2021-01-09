Bleacher Report's MLB 25 in '25: Predicting the Top 25 Outfielders in 2025

Bleacher Report's MLB 25 in '25: Predicting the Top 25 Outfielders in 2025January 9, 2021
Welcome to B/R's MLB 25 in '25 rankings!
In the coming weeks, we'll take a crack at predicting who the 25 best players will be at each position in five years, during the 2025 season.
Loyal readers will remember we did something similar in 2015 with our "20 for '20" series.
That edition had a few hits (see: Yelich, Christian) and a few swings and misses (see: Pompey, Dalton), and there will be some whiffs this time around. That's just the nature of the beast.
However, I like to think I've grown a good deal as a talent evaluator in those five years, so hopefully this one is more hit than miss.
Players are ranked according to their upside, path to playing time, production and projectable tools. Ages refer to how old a player will be July 1, 2025.
Along with analysis on the 25 outfielders selected, you'll find a list of notable veteran omissions based on age and expected regression. We also predicted the top 15 outfield prospects for 2025, complete with a college standout who is a 2021 draft prospect.
This is going to be a lot of fun, and I look forward to discussing my picks in the app throughout the process.
Let's get started.
Top 15 Outfield Prospects in 2025
- Austin Hendrick, Cincinnati Reds
- Zac Veen, Colorado Rockies
- George Valera, Cleveland
- Kevin Alcantara, New York Yankees
- Luis Matos, San Francisco Giants
- Andy Pages, Los Angeles Dodgers
- Erick Pena, Kansas City Royals
- Alexander Canario, San Francisco Giants
- Robert Hassell III, San Diego Padres
- Jud Fabian, University of Florida (2021 draft prospect)
- Wilderd Patino, Arizona Diamondbacks
- Pete Crow-Armstrong, New York Mets
- Gilberto Jimenez, Boston Red Sox
- Misael Urbina, Minnesota Twins
- Brayan Buelvas, Oakland Athletics
A big part of this process was projecting prospects into MLB roles. As such, whittling down the list enabled us to predict who will be the 15 best outfield prospects in 2025:
Next 25
- Jordyn Adams, LAA
- Hunter Bishop, SF
- Byron Buxton, MIN
- Corbin Carroll, ARI
- Michael Conforto, NYM
- Oneil Cruz, PIT
- Joey Gallo, TEX
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr., TOR
- Ian Happ, CHC
- Max Kepler, MIN
- Heston Kjerstad, BAL
- Trevor Larnach, MIN
- Ramon Laureano, OAK
- Josh Lowe, TB
- Brandon Marsh, LAA
- Austin Martin, TOR
- Austin Meadows, TB
- Garrett Mitchell, MIL
- Bryan Reynolds, PIT
- Victor Robles, WAS
- Leody Taveras, TEX
- Alek Thomas, ARI
- Taylor Trammell, SEA
- Drew Waters, ATL
- Christian Yelich, MIL
Since there are three times as many outfielders as there are catchers and infield positions, here is a look at the next 25 players if the list were to be expanded to 50. Players are listed alphabetically:
Nos. 25-21
25. JJ Bleday, Miami Marlins (2025 Age: 27)
After tallying just six home runs during his first two seasons at Vanderbilt, Bleday hit .347/.465/.701 with 27 home runs and 72 RBI during his junior year to soar up draft boards. The Marlins took him No. 4 overall in the 2019 draft, and his overall polish should allow him to move quickly through the minors. His limited track record of power potential makes it hard to rank him any higher until he proves himself in pro ball.
24. Aaron Judge, New York Yankees (2025 Age: 33)
Players don't generally get better at staying healthy as their careers progress. Given his size and injury history, it's fair to assume Judge is not going to age well. Still, he posted back-to-back 5-WAR seasons in 2018 and 2019 without playing in 120 games either year. As long as the power and the batting eye don't regress significantly, he should still be a top-tier producer, even if he can't be counted on for a full season.
23. Cristian Pache, Atlanta Braves (2025 Age: 26)
Widely regarded as the best defensive player in the minors for several years running, Pache could have multiple Gold Glove Awards by the time 2025 rolls around. The question is whether he will develop into an impact player offensively. He went 4-for-22 with a double and a home run in the NLCS after an injury to Adam Duvall thrust him into the starting lineup. There's a good chance he'll break camp with the everyday center field job in 2021.
22. Heliot Ramos, San Francisco Giants (2025 Age: 25)
Despite Ramos' disappointing full-season debut, the Giants aggressively sent him to High-A in 2019, and he responded with a .306/.385/.500 line and 13 home runs to earn a late promotion to Double-A before his 20th birthday. Below the surface, he raised his walk rate from 6.5 to 9.5 percent, showing the improvements in his approach to deliver on his vast offensive potential.
21. Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies (2025 Age: 32)
Harper will still have seven years and $180.8 million left on his contract at the start of the 2025 season, so the Phillies are literally banking on him to still be a top-tier outfielder. Amid frequent calls of overrated, he has consistently been one of the most productive offensive players in baseball. In 2020, he posted a 157 OPS+ with 13 home runs and 33 RBI while leading MLB in walks (49) and posting a .420 on-base percentage.
Nos. 20-16
20. Brennen Davis, Chicago Cubs (2025 Age: 25)
Davis has the highest ceiling in the Chicago farm system. Since hitting .305/.381/.525 with 20 extra-base hits in 50 games at Single-A in 2019, his prospect stock has soared. He has 30-30 potential as his 6'4", 175-pound frame fills out and all the tools to stick in center field defensively. It's going to take some patience, but he could be a superstar.
19. Kristian Robinson, Arizona Diamondbacks (2025 Age: 24)
Signed for $2.5 million out of the Bahamas in 2017, Robinson has flashed tantalizing raw tools and an advanced feel for hitting in the lower levels of the minors. He will likely outgrow center field as his strong 6'3" frame continues to fill out, but he should have no problem filling the prototypical right fielder mold. He was 18 years old for the entire 2019 season and hit .282/.368/.514 with 13 doubles, 14 home runs, 51 RBI and 17 steals in 69 games between Low-A and Single-A.
18. Alex Verdugo, Boston Red Sox (2025 Age: 29)
The Mookie Betts trade is going to sting for a while, but the Red Sox pried loose a good one in Verdugo as part of the return package. He hit .308/.367/.478 with 22 extra-base hits and 2.2 WAR to finish 12th in AL MVP voting during his first year in Boston, and his elite hit tool should make him a perennial batting title contender going forward. He also has one of the strongest throwing arms in all of baseball.
17. Jasson Dominguez, New York Yankees (2025 Age: 22)
If the hype is warranted, Dominguez could be the next young phenom to reach the majors before his 21st birthday. Even if he does, it's fair to assume it will take him a few years to settle in at the MLB level, so it's hard to rank him any higher. However, as a prospect who has drawn comparisons to Bo Jackson, Mickey Mantle and Mike Trout, there is no limit to his upside.
16. Kyle Tucker, Houston Astros (2025 Age: 28)
The Astros finally turned Kyle Tucker loose in 2020, and he responded by hitting .268/.325/.512 with 27 extra-base hits in 228 plate appearances. He posted a .909 OPS with 34 home runs and 30 steals in 125 games at Triple-A in 2019. While his base-stealing may not fully translate, there's no reason he can't be a 30-homer, 20-steal player in the middle of the Houston lineup.
Nos. 15-11
15. Riley Greene, Detroit Tigers (2025 Age: 24)
One of the most polished prep hitters to come along in years, Greene rapidly climbed two levels to make his Single-A debut after going No. 5 overall in the 2019 draft. He's more hit tool than power at this point, but there's plenty of present raw power and ample room to add strength to his 6'3" frame. The finished product could be a middle-of-the-order run producer and consistent .300 hitter, and his floor is higher than almost any other prospect on this list.
14. Kyle Lewis, Seattle Mariners (2025 Age: 29)
Lewis hit .262/.364/.437 with 11 home runs and 28 RBI while playing a better-than-expected center field to win AL Rookie of the Year honors in 2020. A strikeout rate near 30 percent and an unsustainable .341 BABIP raise questions about the sustainability of his production, but he's proved more at the MLB level than a lot of players on this list and still has plenty of room for further development.
13. Jo Adell, Los Angeles Angels (2025 Age: 26)
After Adell hit .161 with 55 strikeouts in 132 plate appearances in 2020, it's clear he needs further seasoning in the minors, and Angels manager Joe Maddon agreed earlier this offseason. That said, there's no reason to throw in the towel on a 21-year-old with five-tool talent and a track record of producing at every level in the minors. How he responds in 2021 will be telling about where his future is headed.
12. Dylan Carlson, St. Louis Cardinals (2025 Age: 26)
Things started to click for Carlson down the stretch in 2020. After a rocky start to his MLB career, he hit .286/.333/.629 with four doubles, two home runs and 11 RBI in his final 11 games, closing out the year hitting cleanup in the St. Louis batting order. He has a strong enough arm to be the prototypical power-hitting right fielder, though he has also shown the instincts to handle center field if needed. It's not hyperbole to say he could be the best homegrown offensive player in St. Louis since Albert Pujols.
11. Trent Grisham, San Diego Padres (2025 Age: 28)
Grisham was one of the breakout stars of 2020, posting a 122 OPS+ with 10 home runs and 10 steals while winning a Gold Glove in his first full season in the majors and first year in San Diego. His minor league road was a bumpy one after going No. 15 overall in the 2015 draft, but he now looks like one of the most well-rounded outfielders in baseball and a long-term building block for the Padres.
10. Julio Rodriguez, Seattle Mariners
2025 Age: 24
Julio Rodriguez jumped straight from a strong pro debut in the Dominican Summer League to full-season ball stateside in 2019. A daunting task for any prospect, he handled it with ease.
The teenager hit .326/.390/.540 with 26 doubles, 12 home runs and 69 RBI in 84 games, including a late promotion to High-A where he hit an absurd .462 with 11 extra-base hits in 72 plate appearances.
As long as he can stay healthy—he suffered a fractured hand in 2019 and a fractured wrist this past summer—his 55-grade hit tool and 60-grade power make him a significant part of the long-term plans in Seattle.
MLB.com wrote: "A leader on and off the field, Rodriguez has the tools, and the personality, to be a superstar once he reaches the big leagues."
9. Eloy Jimenez, Chicago White Sox
2025 Age: 28
Eloy Jimenez will likely never provide any defensive value or baserunning ability, and he may be a full-time DH by the time 2025 rolls around, but he can flat-out mash.
After a 31-homer rookie season, he showed a refined offensive game in 2020.
He trimmed his strikeout rate (26.6 to 24.8 percent), raised his batting average nearly 30 points and ranked among the MLB leaders in exit velocity (91st percentile), hard-hit rate (98th percentile) and barrel rate (96th percentile).
The end result was a .296/.332/.559 line with 14 doubles, 14 home runs and 41 RBI in 55 games to win a Silver Slugger Award.
He has all the makings of a perennial 40-homer, 100-RBI slugger who hovers around .300 with his batting average thanks to his consistent hard contact and feel for hitting.
8. Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers
2025 Age: 29
Cody Bellinger set the bar high with his 2019 NL MVP performance, hitting .309/.406/.629 with 34 doubles, 47 home runs and 115 RBI in a 9.1-WAR season.
He didn't come close to matching that production during the shortened 2020 season as his OPS fell by more than 200 points, but he still finished with a 113 OPS+ and 12 home runs.
His combination of power and Gold Glove defense makes him an extremely valuable player. That remains true even if he loses a step and needs to slide over to right field.
Free agency awaits after the 2023 season, and with a lot of long-term financial decisions to be made by the Dodgers in the coming years, where he's playing in 2025 is an open question.
7. Randy Arozarena, Tampa Bay Rays
2025 Age: 30
How good can Randy Arozarena be?
A late bloomer relative to most of the league's elite prospects, he caught fire in September after a positive COVID-19 test slowed the start of his season.
He then put together a postseason for the ages, hitting .377/.442/.831 with 10 home runs and eight multi-hit games during Tampa Bay's 20-game run that ended with a loss in Game 6 of the World Series.
The 25-year-old still has rookie eligibility and checked in at No. 3 on B/R's most recent Top 100 prospect list. His small sample of elite-level production makes him a bit of an enigma long-term.
6. Jarred Kelenic, Seattle Mariners
2025 Age: 25
The New York Mets are going to regret trading Jarred Kelenic for a long time.
After going No. 6 overall in the 2018 draft, he hit .286/.371/.468 with 22 extra-base hits in 56 games in rookie ball before the Mets traded him to Seattle in the Robinson Cano/Edwin Diaz blockbuster.
In his first full season of pro ball, he established himself as one of the game's top prospects. He hit .291/.364/.540 with 31 doubles, 23 home runs, 68 RBI, 80 runs scored and 20 steals in 117 games over three minor league levels.
He closed out 2019 at Double-A, and he could be knocking on the door for a spot on the MLB roster before the All-Star break in 2021.
His tools grade out as above-average or better across the board, and he should make an immediate impact in the majors thanks to his polished all-around game.
5. Luis Robert, Chicago White Sox
2025 Age: 27
A brutal month of September in which he hit .136/.237/.173 with a 34 percent strikeout rate and just one extra-base hit cost Luis Robert the AL Rookie of the Year award, but it was still a wildly successful debut for the most hyped prospect of the year.
He finished with a 101 OPS+ along with 11 home runs and 31 RBI, and he won a Gold Glove Award in center field thanks to elite metrics (eight defensive runs saved, 8.6 UZR/150) and a collection of highlight-reel plays.
During his final full season in the minors in 2019, he hit .328/.376/.624 with 31 doubles, 11 triples, 32 home runs, 92 RBI, 108 runs scored and 36 steals.
If he can trim his 32.2 percent strikeout rate by about 10 percent without sacrificing his power, he'll be a superstar in this league for the next decade.
Not an easy task, but he has the ability to make the necessary adjustments.
4. Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers
2025 Age: 32
Mookie Betts lived up to the hype in his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, finishing second in NL MVP voting after he hit .292/.366/.562 with 16 home runs and 39 RBI while leading the majors with 3.6 WAR in 55 games.
He also won his fifth straight Gold Glove Award in right field and is undoubtedly one of the game's elite defenders to go along with his stellar offensive production.
He will have eight years and $263.3 million remaining on the megadeal he signed last offseason heading into the 2025 season, but he should age better than most superstars thanks to his athleticism and well-rounded skill set.
It's hard to believe Betts is just 28 years old, and he should still be in the prime of his career when the 2025 season arrives.
3. Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels
2025 Age: 33
Expecting Mike Trout to still be the best player in baseball at the age of 33 might be asking too much.
That said, he's also too talented to have a precipitous drop-off at that age. Even if he's not No. 1 on this list, we're projecting him to remain one of the game's elite players five years down the road.
He has finished in the top five in AL MVP voting in each of his nine full seasons in the majors, including a fifth-place finish in 2020 after he hit .281/.390/.603 with 17 home runs and 46 RBI in a 1.9-WAR season.
His 74.6 career WAR already ranks 81st on the all-time list, and he should steadily move up as he continues to build his case as one of the greatest to ever play the game.
With all of that said, the two guys ahead of him here are already awfully good, and they still have room to improve.
2. Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves
2025 Age: 27
Ronald Acuna Jr. made a legitimate run at a 40-40 season in 2019, finishing with 41 home runs and an NL-leading 37 steals. But below the surface, he had significant work to do refining his approach.
He made those adjustments in a big way in 2020. His walk rate soared from 10.6 percent in 2019 to an elite 18.8 percent, and he finished with a .406 on-base percentage and a career-high 155 OPS+ in 202 plate appearances.
If he can maintain that patient approach while continuing to show an elite mix of power and speed, he'll be a perennial NL MVP candidate for the next decade.
He also made strides defensively in center field, though right field will likely be his long-term home once top prospect Cristian Pache settles in at the MLB level.
1. Juan Soto, Washington Nationals
- Ty Cobb
- Jimmie Foxx
- Lou Gehrig
- Mickey Mantle
- Babe Ruth
- Ted Williams (x2)
2025 Age: 26
In 2020, Juan Soto became the youngest player since the 1800s to post a 200 OPS+ while qualifying for the batting title. He led the NL in batting average (.351), on-base percentage (.490), slugging (.695) and OPS+ (212) while tallying more walks (41) than strikeouts (28).
Here's a full list of the players who have logged a 200 OPS+ prior to their age-25 season:
That should give you an idea of what Soto has already accomplished in his brief MLB career and the sort of potential he has.
Eventually, someone will unseat Mike Trout as the best player in baseball, and the smart money is on Soto to be that guy.
All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference, FanGraphs and Baseball Savant, unless otherwise noted.