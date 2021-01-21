Knicks Takeaways from 1st Month of 2020-21 NBA Season

1 of 3

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Julius Randle is entrenched in Thibodeau's Circle of Trust, which, as per usual, means an absurd number of minutes have come his way (37.1 per outing, by far the most of his career).

But Randle's deft handling of that floor time is the reason 2014's No. 7 pick is on course to secure his first All-Star selection.

His nightly contributions include 22.8 points, 11.0 rebounds and 6.1 assists. Now, skeptics might be wary of celebrating big numbers on a bad team, but that's faulty logic in this case for a few reasons.

For starters, the Knicks aren't a bad team. They aren't great by any means, but they aren't scraping the bottom of the barrel. Even if they were, though, there's a point at which the statistics are so impressive the team performance can only discount them so much. As one of just two players clearing 22 points, 11 boards and six dimes—MVP candidate Nikola Jokic is the other—Randle's production is impossible to overlook.

Tack on the fact the Knicks have fared 12.9 points better per 100 possessions with him than without, and it hardly feels like a hot take (or even a lukewarm one) to suggest All-Star honors are headed his way.