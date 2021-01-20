Baker Mayfield, Browns Will Have 'Plenty of Time' to Discuss Contract, Says GM

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Baker Mayfield helped lead the Cleveland Browns to the playoffs for the first time since the 2002 season, but general manager Andrew Berry is in no rush to finalize any contract decisions even if he is pleased with the quarterback's play.

"There will be plenty of time for those discussions with all the 2021 decisions," Berry said, per Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. "I think it's probably just easier to say that I'm really pleased with Baker's performance, really pleased with what he's done this year. We wouldn't be here without his contributions."

Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk noted Mayfield is eligible to sign a contract extension this offseason. Cleveland may also decide to exercise the fifth-year option on his rookie deal.

It was fair to question Mayfield as recently as the middle of the 2020 campaign.

The No. 1 overall pick of the 2018 NFL draft was inconsistent throughout his first two years, flashing moments of his potential and struggling with decision-making at times. He threw 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions during the 2019 campaign when Cleveland was arguably the most disappointing team in the league.

It looked to be more of the same when Cleveland lost its Week 6 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers by 31 points.

The offense managed a single touchdown in that contest, and it marked the second straight game Mayfield threw multiple picks. However, he flipped a switch after that and threw just two interceptions the rest of the year. He also threw three touchdowns in a playoff victory over the Steelers.

If that is the type of growth Mayfield is going to consistently show with more experience in head coach Kevin Stefanski's system, he will likely be the long-term answer at quarterback for a franchise that has not had much stability at the position.

Still, Berry made it sound like the franchise is weighing its options as it enters an important offseason.