Warriors Takeaways from 1st Month of 2020-21 NBA Season

Ben Margot/Associated Press

When the Golden State Warriors stumbled out of the starting block with back-to-back losses by a combined 65 points, it certainly seemed as if the sky was falling on the former NBA dynasty.

What threatened to be the norm, though, now seems like an anomaly.

The Dubs have recovered quite nicely ever since, posting a 7-4 mark which includes triumphs over both Los Angeles teams. Golden State probably won't reach the championship contender ranks this season, but this could easily be a playoff participant, and it might have enough juice to bypass the play-in tournament.

There's plenty of games left to decide that, but for now, let's examine some of this season's early lessons.