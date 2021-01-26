2021 Recruits Most Likely to Light Up College Football as True Freshmen

0 of 8

Andrew Ivins (247Sports)

In the overwhelming majority of cases, true freshmen spend much of their first college football season on the sideline or holding minor roles. But once in a while, a first-year player becomes a top contributor for his team.

When we think of players lighting it up, that typically means impressive numbers. So, while an offensive lineman such as Clemson-bound 5-star Tristan Leigh could be a starter immediately this fall, blockers are rarely thought of in that way.

Our focus is on the highest-rated players, per the 247Sports composite rankings, who have traditional counting stats and are most likely to have significant production in 2021.