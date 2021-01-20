Packers' Keys to Win Playoff Matchup vs. Buccaneers

0 of 3

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

For the Green Bay Packers to advance to Super Bowl LV, they need to win a tough interior battle for the second consecutive week.

Green Bay's offensive line thrived in the divisional-round win over the Los Angeles Rams by keeping Aaron Rodgers upright for the majority of the contest.

While Aaron Donald will not be on the other side of the line on Sunday, the Packers still face a difficult matchup against a Tampa Bay Buccaneers front seven that thrived against the New Orleans Saints.

In addition to fending off Ndamukong Suh, Devin White and others in the pass rush, Green Bay needs to win the battle in the ground game.

If Aaron Jones once again shines in a supporting role to Rodgers and Davante Adams, the Packers should have little trouble moving the ball across Lambeau Field.