Packers' Keys to Win Playoff Matchup vs. Buccaneers

Packers' Keys to Win Playoff Matchup vs. BuccaneersJanuary 20, 2021
For the Green Bay Packers to advance to Super Bowl LV, they need to win a tough interior battle for the second consecutive week.
Green Bay's offensive line thrived in the divisional-round win over the Los Angeles Rams by keeping Aaron Rodgers upright for the majority of the contest.
While Aaron Donald will not be on the other side of the line on Sunday, the Packers still face a difficult matchup against a Tampa Bay Buccaneers front seven that thrived against the New Orleans Saints.
In addition to fending off Ndamukong Suh, Devin White and others in the pass rush, Green Bay needs to win the battle in the ground game.
If Aaron Jones once again shines in a supporting role to Rodgers and Davante Adams, the Packers should have little trouble moving the ball across Lambeau Field.
Win the Interior Battle
The Packers did not allow a sack in Saturday's win over the Rams.
Los Angeles earned a single quarterback hit and had one tackle for loss in a game that featured Donald in certain spots due to his rib injury.
In the last seven games, Rodgers has been sacked on nine occasions, with five of them coming in the Week 15 win over the Carolina Panthers. The Packers' offensive line allowed one or zero sacks in five contests during that stretch.
If Green Bay displays the same level of dominance on the interior on Sunday, it should move into the first Super Bowl of the Matt LaFleur era.
Although Tampa Bay did not sack Drew Brees, it made three quarterback hits and forced four turnovers, three of which came through the air.
When the two sides met in Week 6, Tampa Bay took Rodgers down on four occasions and recorded 13 quarterback hits. Jason Pierre-Paul and Lavonte David were among the quartet of players with multiple hits on Rodgers.
If Green Bay absorbs the pressure from Pierre-Paul, Suh and others, it should give Rodgers plenty of time to operate in pocket.
However, if the Bucs control the line of scrimmage, they could set up favorable field positions for Tom Brady to strike and earn an advantage on the scoreboard, just as they did in Week 6.
Get the Running Game Rolling Early
Part of the success on the interior could come through establishing the ground game in the first quarter.
In the divisional round, the Packers opened their first offensive series with three runs on four plays. The second drive featured four runs in five plays to get close to midfield.
Aaron Jones led the charge with 99 yards on 14 carries, but Jamaal Williams and A.J. Dillon also chipped in to combine for 92 yards.
In Week 6, the Packers were unable to get much going on the ground. Jones had 10 carries for 15 yards, and Williams was the team's leading rusher with 34 yards.
Tampa Bay allowed only one of its last five opponents to gain over 110 yards on the ground, and that was the Atlanta Falcons in a Week 17 clash that carried little meaning for the Bucs.
If Green Bay takes away one of Tampa Bay's defensive strengths, it could control the pace through its trio of running backs and let Rodgers work into the game instead of forcing throws early on.
A fast start out of the Packers running backs could be vital to closing out a victory as well. If they run with full confidence, the ground contributors can finish off the win with first-down runs.
Take Away Tampa Bay's Tight Ends
Green Bay may not be able to slow down every aspect of Tampa Bay's offense, but if it takes away one key component, it will have a better chance to win.
The Packers should focus on containing the impact of Rob Gronkowski and Cameron Brate, who have been key targets for Brady across the middle and in red-zone situations.
Brate caught four balls on six targets against the Washington Football Team, and the veteran quarterback combined with Gronkowski for 64 yards off five catches against New Orleans.
In the regular season, the Packers allowed the seventh-fewest receiving yards to opposing tight ends. Only five of the 67 receptions in those matchups went for touchdowns.
If the linebackers and safeties take away Brate and Gronkowski, it will eliminate two key weapons for Brady to work with, and it may force Mike Evans or Chris Godwin to adjust and work inside to earn some tough yards.
If Green Bay wins the matchup in the middle, it should make life harder on Brady inside the red zone. And if one or more field goals are forced in those trips, it could make the difference.
Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90
Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference