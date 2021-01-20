Projecting Contracts for JuJu Smith-Schuster, Top Steelers Free Agents

0 of 3

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers' 2020 campaign ended on a bad note, and the ensuing offseason could spell more trouble for the traditionally strong franchise.

Through historically strong drafting, wise spending in free agency and continuity within the organization, the franchise has avoided a losing season since 2003. This is one of those offseasons where that smart decision-making and drafting will once again be tested.

That's because the Steelers find themselves in a murky cap situation. With only 35 players under contract next season, Pittsburgh is nearly $22 million over the projected salary cap of $176 million, per Over the Cap.

That means some hard decisions are coming, and the team will need to do some cap gymnastics to even get under, let alone ensure they retain the top talent that is set to hit the market.

While the Steelers have moves through cuts, restructures and contract extensions that could clear the space to sign some of their top free agents, some names are likely headed to their next destination.