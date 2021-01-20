Keys to Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Taking Leap Forward in 2021

0 of 4

John Munson/Associated Press

Tua Tagovailoa has some doubters to prove wrong in 2021.

Despite starting just nine games in his rookie season, the Alabama product has already gained some detractors. According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, some of them could be found in the locker room last season.

He noted at least three players have doubts that Tagovailoa can become anything special in the NFL.

They "don't see a special trait in Tagovailoa's skill set beyond his accuracy," according to Salguero. That's an interesting take from the players given the importance of accuracy in NFL quarterback play.



The 22-year-old undoubtedly had an uneven rookie year. Coming off a serious hip injury in his final season with the Tide he didn't start until Week 8. By that point, the team had success with veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Tagovailoa led the team to three straight wins in his first three starts and didn't throw an interception until his sixth start. But it's the end of the season that has brought the most questions after he threw three interceptions in the season finale and the Dolphins missed the playoffs.

Expectations are going to be high for him to take charge right away in 2021 and show his potential. Here are some keys to Tagovailoa proving the doubters wrong and leading the Dolphins next season.