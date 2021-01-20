Keys to Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Taking Leap Forward in 2021

Keys to Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Taking Leap Forward in 2021January 20, 2021
Tua Tagovailoa has some doubters to prove wrong in 2021.
Despite starting just nine games in his rookie season, the Alabama product has already gained some detractors. According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, some of them could be found in the locker room last season.
He noted at least three players have doubts that Tagovailoa can become anything special in the NFL.
They "don't see a special trait in Tagovailoa's skill set beyond his accuracy," according to Salguero. That's an interesting take from the players given the importance of accuracy in NFL quarterback play.
The 22-year-old undoubtedly had an uneven rookie year. Coming off a serious hip injury in his final season with the Tide he didn't start until Week 8. By that point, the team had success with veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick.
Tagovailoa led the team to three straight wins in his first three starts and didn't throw an interception until his sixth start. But it's the end of the season that has brought the most questions after he threw three interceptions in the season finale and the Dolphins missed the playoffs.
Expectations are going to be high for him to take charge right away in 2021 and show his potential. Here are some keys to Tagovailoa proving the doubters wrong and leading the Dolphins next season.
Good Fit with Offensive Coordinator
Outside of the Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers stratosphere of quarterbacks, the success of any given passer doesn't just lie with them. It's about a coaching staff that can work with the players' skill set and tailor an offense to fit what they do well.
Following Chan Gailey's exit from Miami, the Dolphins need to pick an offensive coordinator who is willing to highlight Tagovailoa's strengths while minimizing his weaknesses.
At Alabama, the quarterback ran an offense that was heavy on run-pass options and allowed him to make quick throws to receivers who were able to gain plenty of yards after the catch. He was also called upon to attack defenses on roll-outs and given opportunities to use his legs.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Dolphins' list of candidates for the job includes Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, Chargers quarterback coach Pep Hamilton, 49ers assistant Mike McDaniel and Steelers quarterback coach Matt Canada as well as two in-house options.
All of those candidates with the exception of McDaniel have coaching backgrounds with a lot of experience in the college game. As college football schemes and offensive styles continue to bleed more into the NFL, that could bode well in putting Tagovailoa in a position to succeed.
Only 28 of his 290 pass attempts this year came from RPOs while only 78 came off of play-action. If the new offensive coordinator can bring both of those numbers up, Tagovailoa must respond with more consistent play.
Smarter Use of Mobility
When Tagovailoa was drafted, his athleticism was one of his biggest strengths on the scouting report.
Matt Miller highlighted both his "above-average mobility" and ability to "throw well on the move, especially rolling left, and can keep the play alive by leaving the pocket."
He showed flashes of that in Miami but took sacks all too often. Sacks are usually attributed to the offensive line, but it's truly a tandem effort with the offensive line. Tagovailoa didn't hold up his end of the bargain in 2020.
The rookie was sacked 20 times on 327 dropbacks in his time as the starter. Fitzpatrick, who is 38 years old playing behind the same offensive line, was sacked 14 times on 298 dropbacks.
The Dolphins didn't have an elite offensive line and it could be improved this offseason, but Tagovailoa has to do his part. Hopefully, a full offseason learning the new offensive coordinator's system and working with his receivers will give him the confidence to get to the right spots and get the ball to receivers more quickly.
Whether it's building chemistry with his receivers to make quicker, more on-time throws or simply getting more comfortable manipulating the pocket against NFL-caliber defenders, Tagovailoa has to get better at avoiding pressure and keeping the offense in positive situations.
Improved Anticipation, Processing Speed
Tagovailoa doesn't have the strongest arm, and his receivers aren't the best at getting separation. It's a pair of shortcomings that are hard to overcome when put together.
DeVante Parker and Mike Gesicki were the two leading receivers on the Dolphins roster this season. They also happen to have the lowest average separation distance of any receiver not named A.J. Green this season, per Next Gen Stats.
The best way to overcome those downfalls is for Tagovailoa to have better anticipation and processing speed. If he can anticipate where the throws are going to be and make them sooner, the need to zip the ball in tight windows is reduced.
When evaluating Tagovailoa's season, Flores mentioned his progression as an area that needs to improve.
"He had some bright spots and not-so-bright spots. That's the life of a rookie," the head coach said, per Cameron Wolfe of ESPN. "If he continues to learn, study, stay healthy, get stronger, work on his footwork and his eye progression and pick up where he left off, then I think we're going to be happy with his improvement."
Tagovailoa's raw numbers indicate a quarterback who can win at the NFL level. He threw 11 touchdowns to five interceptions while going 6-3 as the starter. But he's going to have to do things to overcome his shortcomings as a mobile, accurate passer without a big arm.
Improved Weapons
This is another one that is out of Tagovailoa's control.
The Dolphins put together a massive defensive overhaul in the 2020 offseason, but the 2021 offseason needs to be about building around Tagovailoa if he's going to be the quarterback of the future.
Gesicki and Parker are strong options but aren't great at getting separation. Myles Gaskin came on toward the end of the season, but the Dolphins went through most of the season without much of a running game to speak of.
The offensive line finished 28th in the league in Pro Football Focus' final offensive line rankings. With Austin Jackson and Robert Hunt playing quite a bit as rookies, there is room for natural improvement there but further investments in the unit would be good.
Tagovailoa has to improve in many areas, but putting as much talent around him as possible to find out his ceiling has to be one of Miami's biggest priorities this offseason.