Tua Tagovailoa NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Miami Dolphins' Pick

STRENGTHS

—Exceptional touch thrower with elite accuracy from the pocket and on the move.

—Sees the entire field and is able to get through reads and progressions.

—Deadly accuracy and ability to lead receivers up the field and into daylight.

—Anticipation is top-tier NFL level already.

—Tough field general who will play through injury.

—Has above-average mobility and will tuck the ball and run when the coverage locks down receivers.

—Deep ball shows touch and arc to drop over defenders.

—Throws well on the move, especially rolling left, and can keep the play alive by leaving the pocket.

—Doesn't turn the ball over.

WEAKNESSES

—Major injury questions after two high ankle sprains (2018, 2019) and dislocated hip (2019).

—Played with an all-world supporting cast with potentially four first-rounders at wide receiver.

—Arm strength is average and not naturally strong; is a violent thrower who uses entire body to add torque.

—On the small side at 6'0" and 217 pounds.

—Takes a lot of hits trying to extend the play outside the pocket.

—Footwork gets lazy; would benefit from squaring to throw given limited arm strength.

OVERALL

The best natural thrower in the 2020 draft class, Tua Tagovailoa has awesome accuracy and field vision but has serious injury questions heading into the NFL. If healthy, he easily could become the best quarterback of this year's class, but players who are injured often in college generally become injured often in the NFL. Medicals will be the biggest determining factor in how successful he is in the NFL.

GRADE: 94

PRO COMPARISON: Drew Brees/Ryan Tannehill