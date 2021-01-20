How Seahawks' New OC Can Improve Offense After Brian Schottenheimer's Tenure

0 of 3

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks are in the market for a new offensive coordinator partly due to the regression in yardage totals during the back end of the 2020 NFL season.

The NFC West champion relied more on its defense than offense to finish ahead of the Los Angeles Rams for the divisional crown, but the offensive deficiencies were apparent in the wild-card round defeat to the Rams.

Seattle is not in dire straits offensively, but there are some things it needs to improve on under its new offensive coordinator. Brian Schotteheimer was let go on January 12.

The first change everyone will point to is finding more balance through the rushing attack, but there are a few other adjustments that have to be made to remain on top of the NFC West.