Myles Turner Ruled Out for Pacers vs. Bucks with Ankle Injury

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner suffered will not participate in Monday's contest at the Milwaukee Bucks because of a left ankle injury, the team announced.

The 24-year-old is averaging 13.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and an NBA- and career-high 3.4 blocks per game in his sixth NBA season.

He's been a shot-blocking machine for the Pacers, notably swatting eight shots on two separate occasions this year.

The Defensive Player of the Year candidate and ex-University of Texas star looked as if he may miss an extended period of time after suffering an avulsion fracture in his right hand in mid-January. Fortunately, he missed only two games and returned on Jan. 22 against the Orlando Magic.

However, the six-year veteran will now miss more time with an ankle issue.

Indiana has numerous options to replace Turner in the starting five, such as inserting Doug McDermott in the lineup and moving Domantas Sabonis to center.

In addition, the team can put backup big man Goga Bitadze down low.

Either way, the Pacers rotation is down one for the time being sans Turner and must readjust as the team searches for its sixth straight playoff appearance.