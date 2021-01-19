Broncos' John Elway: Drew Lock Could Be Replaced If He's Not Seen as 'That Guy'

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

The Denver Broncos brass is noncommittal regarding the future of quarterback Drew Lock.

According to Mike Klis of 9News, president of football operations John Elway said Lock could be replaced in 2021, even though he is a fan.

"Drew did a nice job this year, but [general manager George Paton] will continue to look to fill that spot if we don't think that Drew is that guy," Elway said.

Paton told Klis he hasn't "spent a lot of time studying" Lock, but he noted that "you're always trying to upgrade every position, and it'll be no different here."

Lock appeared in 13 games for the Broncos this season, collecting 2,933 yards and 16 touchdowns on 57.3 percent passing and leading the league with 15 interceptions. Per Klis, he ranked 32nd in passer rating this year, his first complete campaign as the Broncos starter.

In five starts as a rookie in 2019, Lock completed 64.1 percent of passes for 1,020 yards and seven touchdowns. He was picked off just three times.

Paton joins the Broncos after more than a decade with the Minnesota Vikings, where he most recently served as the team's assistant GM and vice president of player personnel. He was partly responsible for the decision to do away with Case Keenum under center heading into 2018, after he led the Vikings to the NFC Championship Game.

"I think we all want the franchise quarterback and that's the No. 1 goal," Paton said, via KMGH-TV's Troy Renck. "You try to draft and develop and acquire any way you can. We are looking."