Tom Brady Tweets Endorsement for Richard Seymour to Be Voted into Hall of Fame

Stephan Savoia/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady posted a tweet endorsing former teammate Richard Seymour's Hall of Fame candidacy Tuesday morning.

"I would love to see Richard Seymour inducted into NFL HOF. Not only was he a dominant player but a team-first, selfless player who played championship fb each & every wk. He was a cornerstone of the Patriots dynasty & deserves to be recognized for his contributions to fb history," Brady tweeted.

Seymour and Brady were teammates with the New England Patriots from 2001 to 2008, winning three Super Bowls together.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.