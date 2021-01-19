    Tom Brady Tweets Endorsement for Richard Seymour to Be Voted into Hall of Fame

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 19, 2021

    New England Patriots defensive lineman Richard Seymour (93) lays on his stomach while stretching before football practice begins at the team's training facility in Foxborough, Mass., Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 14, 2007. The Patriots play the Buffalo Bills in Buffalo on Sunday, Nov., 18, 2007. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)
    Stephan Savoia/Associated Press

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady posted a tweet endorsing former teammate Richard Seymour's Hall of Fame candidacy Tuesday morning.

    "I would love to see Richard Seymour inducted into NFL HOF. Not only was he a dominant player but a team-first, selfless player who played championship fb each & every wk. He was a cornerstone of the Patriots dynasty & deserves to be recognized for his contributions to fb history," Brady tweeted.

    Seymour and Brady were teammates with the New England Patriots from 2001 to 2008, winning three Super Bowls together.

                 

