    Report: Jurickson Profar Pursued by Padres in Free Agency After Musgrove Trade

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIIJanuary 19, 2021

    San Diego Padres' Jurickson Profar watches his ball during an at-bat in Game 3 of a baseball National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

    After reportedly completing a three-team trade to acquire former Pittsburgh Pirates righty Joe Musgrove, the San Diego Padres aren't done making moves this offseason. 

    According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Padres are still attempting to re-sign infielder/outfielder Jurickson Profar, who spent 2020 with them after he was acquired in a trade with the Oakland Athletics.

    In the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Profar hit .278/.343/.428 with seven home runs and 25 RBI for San Diego. 

    The Padres could be in need of Profar after sending "a large package of prospects" to the Pirates in the trade that landed Musgrove, as the deal is believed to include center fielder Hudson Head, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

    Prior to joining the Padres, Profar spent 2019 with Oakland, where he crossed the plate 65 times and brought in 67 runs, a year after he posted career-best statistics in his final year with the Texas Rangers. In 2018, his fifth and final season in Arlington, Profar hit .254/.335/.458 with 82 runs and 77 RBI. 

    Once considered the No. 1 prospect league-wide, Profar has had an average career, with a .238 batting average across 1,796 at-bats. 

    In December, Passan reported that the Kansas City Royals were also interested in Profar. Wherever he ends up, his youth (just 28 years old) and versatility as a switch-hitter and utility man will make him a solider  addition. 

