Joe Musgrove Reportedly Traded to Padres in 3-Team Deal with Pirates, Mets

The San Diego Padres continue adding pitchers this offseason.

On Monday, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the Padres acquired right-hander Joe Musgrove from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for "a large package of prospects" that is expected to include center fielder Hudson Head.

Dennis Lin of The Athletic noted the Pirates will also receive David Bednar, Omar Cruz and Drake Fellows. Left-handed pitcher Joey Lucchesi is going to the New York Mets, per Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune.

The Pirates will also get Endy Rodriguez from the Mets, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.

From Pittsburgh's perspective, the trade only further suggests it is in full rebuilding mode. It is not expected to contend in the near future, and multiple prospects will help it build with an eye on the long term.

Head was the No. 7 prospect in the Padres' farm system in 2020, per MLB.com's rankings. Cruz, a left-handed pitcher, was No. 17, while Bednar, a right-handed pitcher, was No. 20.

For San Diego, this is another addition as it attempts to close the gap on the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West. It already acquired Yu Darvish from the Chicago Cubs and Blake Snell from the Tampa Bay Rays, and its rotation is starting to look like one of the best in baseball.

Musgrove is just 28 years old and finished the shortened 2020 campaign with a 3.86 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 55 strikeouts in 39.2 innings. It was the first time in a career that started in 2016 that he posted an ERA below 4.06.

Despite the solid but unspectacular numbers Musgrove put up for much of his career, he looked like a key difference-maker during the 2020 season and is likely in the middle of his prime.

He will now have an opportunity to compete for a playoff spot on the Padres.