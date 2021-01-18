The Rock Pays Tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. with 'Powerful Quote' in IG Post

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson shared what he called a "powerful quote" from Martin Luther King Jr. to celebrate Monday's holiday in honor of the civil rights leader.

The King quote read: "No work is insignificant. All labor that uplifts humanity has dignity and importance and should be undertaken with painstaking excellence."

Johnson explained in the caption how "people will always remember how you made them feel and the impact you had on their lives."

This isn't the first time The Rock has taken to social media on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. In 2014, he posted a photo of a segregated bathroom, explaining how the picture hangs in his office:

During his initial run in WWE, The Rock broke new ground when he became the first Black world champion in company history. All told, he's an eight-time WWE champion and held the WCW Championship twice after WWE bought out its rival promotion.