Dodgers Rumors: Marcus Semien Linked to LA Amid Justin Turner Buzz

The Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly still exploring their infield options for the 2021 campaign, and that could mean signing free agent Marcus Semien.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the fact the Dodgers did not sign DJ LeMahieu "seemingly would point to a reunion with free-agent third baseman Justin Turner."

However, Rosenthal noted the defending champions also have a list of infield alternatives that includes Semien.

While Semien is traditionally a shortstop, he could play third base or act as a utility option for the Dodgers since Corey Seager is entrenched in the shortstop spot.

How much weight teams put into the shortened 2020 campaign that was played during the COVID-19 pandemic compared to the full 2019 season could go a long way toward determining Semien's market.

He was a key difference-maker for the Oakland Athletics in 2019 and slashed .285/.369/.522 with 33 home runs, 92 RBI and 10 stolen bases. He was also responsible for 12 defensive runs saved at shortstop, per FanGraphs.

However, his numbers dropped across the board in the shortened 2020 season with a .223/.305/.374 slash line, seven home runs, 23 RBI and four stolen bases. The smaller sample size gave him less time to work out of slumps and accumulate numbers, but he was also responsible for minus-five defensive runs saved.

There may be some concerns about Semien's defense now that he is 30 years old, but he would have less ground to cover at third base if the Dodgers signed him as an alternative to Turner.

It is also fair to wonder if the 2019 season was more of an aberration than the norm for Semien, who posted career-high marks in batting average, home runs and RBI. Still, he blasted 27 home runs in 2016 and offers power at a shortstop position that doesn't always have long-ball threats.

He might not be Turner, but he is a viable backup option for the Dodgers should they choose to go that route.