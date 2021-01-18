    Wizards vs. Hornets Postponed Amid Ongoing COVID-19 Contact Tracing

    Rob Goldberg
January 18, 2021
    FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2020, file photo, the NBA logo is displayed at center court during an NBA first-round playoff basketball game between the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    The NBA announced Monday that the upcoming Washington Wizards game against the Charlotte Hornets scheduled for Wednesday at Spectrum Center will be postponed, per Chris Miller of NBC Sports Washington.

    Washington does not have the required eight players to compete as a result of contact tracing from COVID-19.

    This is the fifth straight Wizards game that will be postponed because of health and safety protocols, with the team last playing Jan. 11. The next scheduled game is against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday.

    The squad is off to a 3-8 start to the season, although Bradley Beal is the NBA's leading scorer with an average of 34.9 points per game.

    The Hornets (6-8) had avoided any postponements until now, but the NBA has been dealing with significant schedule adjustments over the past week as a result of outbreaks around the league.

    According to Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN, the Wizards had six players test positive for COVID-19, leading to nine players in the safety protocols because of contact tracing.

    The NBA is reportedly considering expanding rosters with more two-way players to give additional flexibility when players are unavailable, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.   

