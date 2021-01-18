Yankees Trade Rumors: Reds Wanted Gleyber Torres in Possible Luis Castillo Deal

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

The Cincinnati Reds reportedly wanted the New York Yankees to include shortstop Gleyber Torres in a trade package for pitcher Luis Castillo, according to Jon Heyman of the MLB Network.

Per that report: "That makes sense as both are young stars, and Cincinnati needs a shortstop. Yankees said no. Also not a surprise. Now Castillo very likely stays in Cincy."

Reds general manager Nick Krall also poured cold water on any potential trade rumors regarding Castillo.

"[The rumors] are completely false," he texted Mark Sheldon of MLB.com on Sunday. "We intend to have [Castillo] as a member of our rotation for 2021."

Torres, 24, hit .243 with three homers, 16 RBI and 17 runs in 42 games this past season for the Yankees. It was a bit of a disappointing campaign after he was an All-Star in each of his first two campaigns, including a brilliant 2019 showing (.278 with 38 homers, 90 RBI and 96 runs).

Getting that level of power and production from a shortstop is rare, and Torres seems poised to be a member of the Yankees for a long time. If the Reds indeed targeted Torres in Castillo talks, it isn't a surprise that the Yankees cut off those conversations.

Castillo is a burgeoning star in his own right, however. The 28-year-old finished 2020 with a 4-6 record and a 3.21 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 89 strikeouts in 70 innings (12 starts). He misses bats—in 519.2 career innings across four seasons and 90 starts, Castillo has whiffed an impressive 578 batters, posting 6.4 strikeouts per start.

By all accounts, it it appears he'll continue doing so for the Reds.